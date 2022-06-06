Stranger Things fan makes shocking connection to Vecna in season one - did you spot it?

Stranger Things season four has left viewers seriously impressed - while desperate for the next two instalments which are set to land on Netflix on 2 July. In the meantime, fans have been sharing theories about season four - and one eagle-eyed person has spotted a very interesting connection to season one. Find out more…

Season four’s main monster is Vecna, a creature from the Upside Down who is killing teenagers who are feeling particularly vulnerable. When he targets Max, the gang realise that the one thing that can save her from his powers is to play her favourite song, which gives her a line back to reality.

WATCH: Have you been watching Stranger Things?

While discussing the show on TikTok, one fan pointed out that in season one, Will Byers could have survived the Upside Down for as long as he had as he was repeatedly singing his favourite song, Should I Stay or Should I Go to himself while trapped there.

Replying to the video, one person wrote: "Stranger Things is mind-blowingly planned," while another added: "They actually had Vecna planned before they even brought this show up to Netflix so this is genuinely possible." A third person added: "When Joyce saw him in the wall in season one she was playing his favourite song."

Max escapes Vecna by listening to her favourite song

However, it may simply be a coincidence, as it was with another major plot point that fans believed they had discovered in season four. In one of the earlier episodes, Mike, El and Will go rollerskating, only for Will to feel sidelined and left out by the couple. Fans spotted that a video camera confirmed that the date was 22 March, Will’s birthday, and that he might have been upset that his friends had forgotten. However, the Duffer Brothers have since said that it was an error.

In a new interview with Variety, Matt admitted: "The honest response is, clearly like the characters in the show, we also forgot about Will's birthday. So the debate now is whether we adjust Will's birthday or we just let it be really sad."

Will sang his favourite song in the Upside Down

Ross added: "It was six years ago that I wrote that date!" and Matt continued: "So Ross and I, and my memory's not great, but we love Will, and I don't want people to think we don't love Will because we forgot — we do! But now we mentioned Dustin's birthday this season, so we're being very careful for people not to forget, in case the timelines…"

