Stranger Things creators issue apology after fans left furious watching season four

Stranger Things season four has had audiences glued to their sofas ever since it dropped on Netflix last week, thanks to its gripping plot and brilliant cast, but it seems that some viewers have been left feeling furious by one moment in the new episodes, which has resulted in the creators, The Duffer Brothers, issuing an apology.

MORE: Stranger Things season four: questions we have for volume two

Fans of the show were left feeling furious after spotting a devastating detail in the second episode, which sees Will feeling pretty dejected after spending the day at a local roller rink with Mike and El, who seem to only have eyes for each other. To make matters worse, at the end of the episode, it's revealed that it isn't just any day - it's Will's birthday.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Have you watched all of the new episodes of Stranger Things yet?

When one of El's school bullies whips out a camcorder to try and film her being humiliated by her new classmates on the rink, the date on the screen says 22 March 1986, and as some fans may recall, back in season two of the show, Joyce reminded Will, while he was possessed by the Mind Flayer, that very same date is his birthday.

MORE: Stranger Things season four volume one: meet the new cast members

MORE: Stranger Things: viewers have same reaction over major moment in season four volume one

Taking to Twitter to react, one viewer said: "I can't believe they didn’t acknowledge will’s birthday at all. It was bad enough that everyone forgot about it #StrangerThings."

Fans were left furious by the

Another added: "I've been crying over the fact that everyone forgot will's birthday this season of Stranger Things for days now," and someone else said: "THE ROLLER RINK INCIDENT WAS ON WILL'S BIRTHDAY?!?? NO WONDER HE WAS UPSET."

Many more were confused about whether the oversight was intentional or not, and now we can confirm that creators Matt and Ross Duffer did really forget about Will's birthday.

The camcorder reveals the date is 22 March - Will's birthday

In a new interview with Variety, Matt admitted: "The honest response is, clearly like the characters in the show, we also forgot about Will's birthday. So the debate now is whether we adjust Will's birthday or we just let it be really sad."

MORE: Stranger Things: fans point out major plot hole you might have missed

Ross added: "It was six years ago that I wrote that date!" and Matt continued: "So Ross and I, and my memory's not great, but we love Will, and I don't want people to think we don't love Will because we forgot — we do! But now we mentioned Dustin's birthday this season, so we're being very careful for people not to forget, in case the timelines…"

He concluded: "It was obviously a mistake, and we're sorry. We apologize to the fans."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.