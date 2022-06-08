Death in Paradise star Ralf Little fans tease him over latest Instagram post

Ralf Little’s fans have teased the Death in Paradise star following a recent video where he suggested that he was having his hair done to cover light brown hair - with many of his followers cheekily suggesting the hair was actually grey.

MORE: Death in Paradise' Ralf Little reveals filming for season 12 halted just days after returning to the Caribbean

In the clip, a hairstylist is combing Ralf’s hair, who is dressed in character as DI Neville Parker. He asked her: "What are you doing Dionne?" To which she replied: "Just sorting you out love." He then asked: "For the sake of clarity, are you covering up grey hairs?" To which she said: "No… dyed hair where it’s gone brown in the sun." Ralf agreed, adding: "It’s gone very light brown in the sun so we need to darken it down so it needs to match.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ralf Little shows funny BTS moment filming Death in Paradise season 12

"Just in case anyone is passing by watching thinking, 'Are you covering up his bald patch?' Not yet. Give it two years."

Ralf’s good pal Will Mellor was quick to comment, cheekily writing: "[Expletive]! You’re grey as [expletive]." Another person added: "At least you have a lovely thick head of hair. Only white hair is all the rage now or the silver fox." Another fan commented: "Is there a lot of grey to hide," while a third joked: "Yeah, 'light brown'," companied by a laughing face emoji.

Will you be watching season 12?

The cast and crew of Death in Paradise returned to set to begin filming for series 12 and the Christmas special - and have already shared a first look snap!

MORE: Death in Paradise star Ralf Little in new series of Who Do You Think You Are

MORE: Death in Paradise star Josephine Jobert shares rare clip of famous mum

The first-look photo of the Christmas special, shared on Tuesday by BBC bosses, shows Ralf and his co-star, Don Warrington, in character as DI Neville Parker and Sergeant Selwyn Patterson respectively, as they stand on the terrace of the St Marie Police station, complete with tinsel and festive foliage - we can’t wait to watch!

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.