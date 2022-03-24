Ralf Little shares adorable reunion with beloved family member The Death in Paradise actor is currently in the UK on tour

Death in Paradise actor Ralf Little is currently embarking on a UK tour with close friend and former Two Pints co-star Will Mellor, but Ralf couldn't resist catching up with his beloved dog, Dora, over FaceTime while he's away!

The star, who is known and adored for his role as DI Neville Parker in the BBC comedy-drama, took to his Instagram Stories to share the sweet reunion, and it'll melt your heart.

WATCH: Ralf previously shared this video of his dog, Dora

Ralf could be seen sat on a sofa while his pet Dora could be seen on the screen alongside the caption: "FaceTime with the little one." He also added black hearts and a dog emoji.

The TV star came across Dora on set in 2020 and took her in, but she often spends time in Florida being looked after by friends due to Ralf's travel commitments with work.

How adorable!

Meanwhile, the actor, who normally resides in the US with his fiancé Lindsey Ferrentino, or in Guadeloupe when he's filming for Death in Paradise, has recently returned to home soil to embark on their Two Pints Live! Tour which is kicking off this weekend and heading up and down the country.

Ralf and Will, who met on the show many years ago and have been firm friends ever since, are clearly excited for their string of shows as Ralf posted a reel of them in rehearsal in a theatre, with Ralf stating: "[Expletive] just got incredibly real!"

Will Mellor and Ralf Little are about to embark on their own tour

Fans were quick to wish them luck before their string of shows. One person wrote: "Ah you boys will kill it. Fun and laughter entertains everyone x." A second added: "Good luck guys I'm sure you will be great."

A third commented: "My daughter and I tried to get Walsall and Birmingham. Couldn't refresh the page to get tickets. Sold out I think. Good luck on the tour, we hope to catch you another time."

