Death in Paradise's Ralf Little makes exciting announcement about series 12 The show is back!

Death in Paradise star Ralf Little delighted fans of the show on Saturday after he revealed filming for series 12 had begun.

Posting an exciting message for his followers the 42-year-old shared a video to his Instagram feed from Guadeloupe in the Caribbean, where the series is being filmed.

WATCH: Ralf Little's exciting Death in Paradise announcement

Captioning the video, he penned: "Greetings from Guadeloupe. Excited to be back on set and show you guys series 12! #deathinparadise."

In the clip, Ralf says: "Greetings from our first Friday night in the Caribbean since we started filming death in paradise series 12…

"Just giving you all a shout out, we're actually working tomorrow but it's our first Friday night and we've settled in…

Ralf plays DI Neville Parker

"I think you're going to really enjoy series 12, I think the Christmas special is going to be great. "Just wishing a load of love back home, I hope you're all doing ok and i'll see you back there for Christmas, I can't wait! He added: "I can wait… very happy to be here, I might not rush back."

In the clip, Ralf is showing off the stunning Caribbean sunset while he chats to the camera.

Fans were so excited about the update and couldn't wait to leave their messages for the star.

One fan penned: "Yeahhhh! Great news! Serie 12." A second said: "Good morning. Beautiful view. Enjoy your time there. Love from Holland."

A third said: "Oh my goodness, I can’t believe how excited I am. I’ve loved watching your behind the scenes when filming series 11. Can’t wait to see series 12. I’ve watched every series over and over. Xx."

A fourth replied: "Wonderful news cannot wait for new DIP , thank you Ralf for video you are one lovely guy, take care."

A fifth said: "Cannot wait and can’t wait for the Christmas special! I became a fan 6 months ago and started catching up from Series 9 when you joined xx."

