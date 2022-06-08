Love Island 2022: everything to know about bombshell Afia Tonkmor The actress is joining the villa very soon

Afia Tonkmor is heading into the Love Island villa - and she’s ready to steal the girls’ men (her words, not ours)! Find out everything you need to know about the first of the gorgeous bombshells to join the show…

Who is Afia Tonkmor?

Afia is 25-years-old and opened up about her decision to fly to Majorca for the chance of finding love. She said: "It just seems like a once in a lifetime opportunity to meet someone, have an amazing summer, just have so much fun and have a bit of a summer romance as well."

Speaking about falling in love, she joked: "I fall in love quickly, too quickly, two dates I am like, ‘OMG I am obsessed with this boy, he’s everything.’"

Good luck Afia!

What does Afia Tonkmor do?

The soon-to-be reality show star is a Lounge Host at a Private Members Club - glamorous! You can find her on Instagram @afiatonkmor, where she has nearly 3000 followers - which is pretty modest for an Islander! Her captions are hilarious, including an album of snaps following a work party, where she won an award! She wrote: "I won the 'most positive award’ #stayhumble."

Will Afia couple up with anyone?

Who will Afia Tonkmor couple up with?

Since there is only one single guy in the villa right now, we think a lot will depend on the next few days to decide who will be the first to wave goodbye to the Love Island villa - and we do hope it’s not Afia! The islanders are still just getting to know one another, so anything could happen…

