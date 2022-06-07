All you need to know about Love Island's Davide The Italian bombshell has definitely turned some heads…

Love Island returned on Monday evening with some new faces occupying the Majorcan villa, but it was one contestant who turned a few heads during the episodes – bombshell arrival, Davide Sanclimenti.

The self-titled "Italian Stallion" walked into the garden after the existing contestants had also already been paired by the public poll, and seemingly caused a stir.

Davide caught the eye of the girls thanks to his dashing good looks and continental accent – but who is he? We're looking forward to finding out more on the show, but here's what we know about him so far.

Davide, aged 27, hails from Rome but currently lives in Manchester where he works in business. Upon his arrival, he told ITV during his VT: "I'm good looking and I've realised since I first arrived in Manchester, a lot of English girls actually love me. They love to be around me and I love to be around them. It's going to be fun, I'm looking forward to it."

Although he's aware that he's popular with the ladies, Davide insists he's more of a "romantic".

Davide has turned the girls' heads

He added: "I'm going to be the Italian stallion in the Villa! With my Italian charm, I can also be a very romantic guy." Davide also said his family would describe him as a "very deep" person with a "good heart".

With regards to relationships, it sounds like Davide knows what he's looking for, admitting he can be "picky" when it comes to girls. "It's difficult to find someone that I really fancy but when I do, I become really close with the person.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Davide Sanclimenti (@davidesancli)

You can follow Davide on Instagram

"I meet a lot of girls, I meet them on social media or in a restaurant. I really need to be interested in the girl but '’m a relationship kind of guy and prefer to have someone stable near me."

If you fancy following Davide on Instagram, then you can find him @davidesancli, where he often posts snaps from his lavish lifestyle in Manchester.

