Love Island reveals major change similar to I'm a Celebrity

Love Island is finally nearly back on our screens – and Iain Stirling has revealed a major new part of the show that we think is going to change everything!

Chatting to Christine Lampard on Lorraine, he said: “This year, for the first year ever we want you guys at home to play Cupid, and you will have your say on which boy couples up with which girl. All you must do is go over to the Love Island app right now and decide who you want to couple up with who.

He continued: “The poll is live right now, and the poll will close again tomorrow morning at 9am. It's a fantastic poll, where you get to decide who's being coupled up with who.”

Christine asked: “So we hold all the power for this week at least?” to which he replied: “I feel like the viewers at home, yeah, you get to look at all the Islanders, get a vibe, see who you think suits who, or maybe who isn't suited to who and put them together and we can watch the fireworks fly.”

Tasha will be Love Island's first deaf contestant

The decision is a similar move to I’m a Celebrity, in which viewers can vote for who they would like to see do a Bush Tucker trial for the first week of the show. The line-up of Love Island contestants have already been announced, and includes the show’s first ever deaf contestant, Tasha, and Michael Owen’s daughter, Gemma.

Speaking about her dad’s reaction to the news that she would be going into the show, she told HELLO!: "I think he definitely will be watching and he's never watched the show before, he’s obviously seen a few clips, but he's not he's not a Love Island fan! He will be supporting, he’s very supportive and I think he trusts me to not do anything to embarrass him or any of the family!”

