Love Island kicked off its brand new series on Monday evening with viewers introduced to the fresh lineup of contestants hoping to find love. Upon meeting the new arrivals as they strutted into the Majorcan villa, it seems viewers at home became divided by one contestant.

Taking to social media, many were commenting on the arrival of Gemma Owen, the 19-year-old daughter of footballer Michael, with some saying that the equestrian and business owner was perhaps too young for the show.

One wrote: "Gemma said she's been single for a year and a half. She's 19 so she's been single since she was 17, what is this?" A second agreed, adding: "If Gemma is paired with someone above the age of 25 I'm gonna file a complaint with OFCOM!"

A third said: "Btw Gemma was 16 years old when covid started #loveisland." However, others were more on Gemma's side, suggesting that other contestants on the show have been younger. "Why is everyone pressed about Gemma's age? #LoveIsland," a supportive viewer tweeted.

Gemma had her eye on Davide

Another commented: "I don't see the issue with Gemma's age, get your bag while you can sis #LoveIsland." As a third agreed: "Wasn't Molly-mad 19 when she joined LI don't know why everyone's shocked about Gemma's age #loveisland."

Meanwhile, the singles had a bit of a shock when they walked into the villa only to be greeted by a twist from the host, Laura Whitmore.

Did you enjoy episode one?

Rather than deciding who they wanted to couple up with initially, the singles were instead told that the public had been participating in a poll to pair up the boys and girls – meaning the contestants have no say in the matter.

The five girls and five boys then got together with their pairings to get to know them a little better before taking part in some dares. But then another contestant entered the villa - Davide, an Italian who describes himself as "a stallion". He was told he has 24 hours to decide which girl he'd like to couple up with on Tuesday's show.

