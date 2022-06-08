This Love Island star has a famous dad – and it's not Gemma Owen Gemma's not the only one from a sporting background…

Love Island had everyone talking when they announced that one of the contestants, Gemma, was the daughter of world famous footballer, Michael Owen.

But it turns out the 19-year-old isn't the only villa occupant who has a well-known dad from a sporting background. Read on to find out more…

Liam Llewellyn, who in fact found himself coupled up with Gemma when the public paired them together, also has a father with a few talents. His dad, David Llewelyn, 51, played rugby for Wales in the World Cup. Impressive!

In his rugby career, David has played for Ebbw Vales, Newport and Neath. In 1999, he joined the Welsh national team in the World Cup and even scored a try during a game. He's since retired from his professional career but remains active by working as a personal trainer.

Liam's dad is former professional rugby player

As mentioned, Liam was paired with Gemma but that soon changed when self-titled "Italian stallion" Davide entered the building. After getting to know one another, Davide decided to couple up with Gemma, leaving Liam single.

Meanwhile, Gemma's dad has mostly kept quiet about his daughter joining the ITV dating show, but on Tuesday the ex-footballer did speak out about the reality programme.

Michael was working as a pundit for Channel 4's coverage – and just seconds into the broadcast, co-presenter Jules Breach joked about his Love Island connection.

Liam was left single on Tuesday's evening

"Joining me hoping to see another famous win for England tonight in Munich […] the father of Love Island's Gemma Owen," quipped Jules as the coverage started. In response, the 42-year-old said: "I came all the way to Germany to try and avoid all that back home, but it has been brought up straight away! But I am feeling alright. This is taking my mind off it so don't bring it back up."

Michael previously told ITV: "I have no doubts that she will make us all proud. It's probably a father's worst nightmare, but whatever she wants to do. You've got to be supportive."

