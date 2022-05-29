Love Island's first-ever deaf contestant rumoured to join 2022 series

Love Island is set to hit our screens in just over a weeks' time and while ITV has yet to confirm which lucky contestants will be heading into the Mallorcan villa, the show is rumoured to have welcome their first-ever deaf islander.

Natasha Ghouri, who is a 23-year-old model and dancer, is thought to be joining 2022's line-up, according to The Sun.

WATCH: Are you excited for this year's season>

Natasha, who wears a cochlear implant to help with her hearing loss, was featured in an ASOS campaign that went viral last year for using an earring model with a hearing aid. The fashion brand was praised for representing the deaf community.

At the time, the model took to Instagram and shared snaps from the campaign as well as screenshots of Twitter users praising the photos. She captioned the post: "MY HEART IS FULL RIGHT NOW! Thanks so much for all of your kind messages WOW. It may just be an ear but it means so much more - like what @rnid_uk said representation matters, and I'm [expletive] proud to represent my community.

"Biggest love to @asos for welcoming me in and breaking boundaries as this will really help and inspire people out there. Big shoutout to @mmodelsmanagement @xmrsmaddielx for just being amazing! Love you all."

Natasha is rumoured to be joining this year's season

The rumour comes after EastEnders actress Rose Ayling-Ellis was crowned 2021's Strictly Come Dancing winner alongside her dance partner Giovanni Pernice, making her the first deaf contestant to compete as well as the first deaf celebrity to win.

In last year's series of Love Island, PE teacher Hugo Hammond became the first contestant to have a physical disability. The 25-year-old has clubfoot, a condition in which one or both ankles are turned inwards from birth.

Hugo Hammond was the first contestant with a physical disability

He explained on the show: "I had lots of operations when I was a kid. You can only really tell when I walk barefoot. I've got a really short achilles heel. I walk slightly on my tip toe."

Love Island season eight debuts on ITV2 and ITVHub on Monday 6 June at 9pm.

