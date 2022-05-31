Love Island bosses cancel fan favourite part of show The game would see the Islanders complete the tweet about their relationships

Love Island’s executive producer Mike Spencer has opened up about the future of a popular segment on the show - and we think viewers might be a little disappointed...

In previous seasons, the show introduced a segment called 'Complete the tweet,' in which the islanders would have to guess who viewers are discussing in their tweets, giving them an insight into how they and their relationships have been perceived by the outside world, and usually causing varying degrees of drama.

Chatting to HELLO! and other reporters, Mike confirmed that they wouldn't be bringing the show back for 2022, saying: "We’ve stepped away from that for now. We have enough content to fill the shows without doing the tweet challenge as it was before."

However, he did suggest that they will be bringing night the villa’s movie night, in which the contestants are shown clips of each other’s behaviour that they were otherwise unaware of. He said: "That was a passage of information and seeing what had happened, I thought it was very exciting - so watch this space."

Are you excited for the new series

Fans are buzzing for the show’s return, which is set to begin again on Monday 1 June. The brand new line-up was recently announced and includes Michael Owen’s daughter, Gemma, and the show’s first-ever deaf contestant, Tasha. Speaking about the contestant, Mike said: "She calls [her cochlear implant] her superpower, she’s an amazing girl, she’s so funny. She reminds me of a young Kate Moss."

The pair will also be joined by newbies Ikenna, Davide, Liam and Indiyah. Speaking about taking part in the show, Indiyah said: "I have been single for some time and I feel like for my generation of people, it's quite hard to date without being influenced by social media and stuff like that. Love Island particularly is like a closed space and I think it is a great place to get to know someone one-on-one and build a real connection."

