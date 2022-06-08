8 Love Island style villas to rent this summer that are totally our type on paper

If you're anything like us, the latest season of Love Island has got you desperate to hire a villa on a Mediterranean island with your besties so you can sip Margaritas 'til sundown and spend a week lounging on poolside daybeds.

Instead of lusting over the enviable villa from your living room, why not get your pals together and jet set to the Balereac Islands? From infinity pools to plush day beds, alfresco dining spots and unbeatable ocean views, these Love Island-inpsired villas are sure to get you ready for a bombshell summer - and many of them still have availbility from June - September.

If travelling with friends is on your bucket list this year, HELLO! has rounded up the very best Love Island-style villas that you can hire for a sun-soaked summer of love with your friends. Not planning a holiday until next year? We're confident this wishlist will be your type on paper.

Best Love Island style villas to rent in Mallorca

Sea & Stars

It’s hard to fault this uber-chic villa, with its epic sea views and dreamy infinity pool. Every corner of the place oozes elegance and calm. From the sleek sun loungers to the midcentury wishbone chairs; the polished stone floors to the characterful wood-beamed ceilings. Better yet, this villa is surrounded by white sand beaches and crystal clear waters.

To book, visit plumguide.com

Sol Crestatx

Just like the Love Island villa, this stunning accommodation boasts a large private pool, garden view and romantic terrace to 'hideaway' from the action. This stylish villa has four bedrooms, four bathrooms a fully equipped kitchen, and a patio with pool views and a hot tub for the ultimate setting under the stars.

To book, visit booking.com

Seashells on the Shore

There's something undeniably chic about this three bedroom suntrap in Palma, situated in the seaside town of Sa Ràpita. If taking a slower pace is more your vibe, this charming holiday home is perfect for a relaxing retreat. If you're looking to party Palma is only 40 minutes away by car - because every holiday needs a night on the strip, right?

To book ,visit plumguide.com

Villa Agueda

Located in Muro, under an hour away from Palma de Mallorca, Villa Agueda features a crystal clear outdoor pool and ample space to fire up a barbecue for all your alfresco soirees. Lounge on luxury daybeds, or soak up the sun on the hammock in this Spanish countryside retreat.

To book, visit booking.com

Eco Finca Sa Font Blava

Boasting accommodation with a private pool, large outdoor space and a stunning balcony, Eco Finca Sa Font Blava is set in Llucmajor. This chic eco-villa is situated just outside of Magaluf, perfect for sun-seekers who love to dance the night away. We just know you'll want to couple up with this stylish villa!

To book, visit booking.com

Island Birds

This traditional Spanish casa blends seamlessly with its Majorcan countryside surroundings. If you're not sold on the stunning vintage interior, you'll love the expansive grounds, filled with tropical palms and flowering shrubs. Take a dip in the private pool with views over Port de Pollença and the bay, stopping only to top up your tan on the sun loungers.

To book, visit Plum Guide

Port of View

This gorgeous oceanside apartment combines unique stay-by-the-pool perks with a stunning stone's-throw-away location to the Port of Pollensa and its neighbouring beaches. Conquering indoor-outdoor living, staying here means being blessed with morning espressos on the sun terrace, continental lunches in the privacy of your own solarium balcony, and afternoon swims in the shared crystalline pool below.

To book, visit Plum Guide

Billowing Linens

For the ultimate 'treat yourself' trip, the scene is set in this palatial Spanish home. Slip into relaxation as you enjoy the mountain views, or climb the staircase snaking upstairs towards the bedrooms, each with its own en suite featuring a jacuzzi bath. Pollensa isn’t far from this hideaway, with its beaches and historical town, or there’s mountainous terrain for those who enjoy an energetic hike. This villa’s luxuries have undoubtedly made our bucketlist, especially the hydro-massage showers.

To book, visit Plum Guide

