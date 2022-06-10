Will there be a second season of true-crime drama The Staircase? Colin Firth wowed audiences with his performance as Michael Peterson in the series

After eight engrossing episodes that have kept us glued to our sofas, The Staircase drew to a close this week, leaving a sizeable hole in our TV schedules.

There's no denying that the true-crime drama, which boasts a star-studded cast and dramatises the story of one of America's most famous - and debated - murder cases had us obsessed from the get-go, but the question now is: will it be back for another instalment? Here's what we know…

It may come as disappointing news, but the series starring Colin Firth, Toni Collette and Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner was originally billed as a limited miniseries, meaning that it was the intention of the show's creators to wrap up things up after one season. With that in mind, we can't imagine it will return for more episodes but never say never.

Given that the show has sparked a huge reaction from audiences, it seems possible that the writers might decide to try and eke out Michael's story a bit more and explore what happened to him and the rest of the family after his 2017 Alford Plea, which is where the episode eight ended things.

The show was originally billed as a limited miniseries

However, it's worth considering that The Staircase is, after all, a dramatisation of real-life events and, as such, has to stay firmly grounded in the world of reality.

That means that unlike other recent HBO dramas such as The White Lotus and Big Little Lies (both of which were likewise billed as limited, one-off series but got renewed after their respective successes), it's not really possible for the writers to simply conjure up content to fill out a second season, no matter how much fans want it as there's only a finite narrative to work with.

Would you like to see the story continued in a second instalment?

If there was to be a follow-up, we're not entirely sure that there is enough content there to keep viewers enthralled. Since the case closed in 2017 - 16 years after the death of Kathleen - Michael has kept a relatively low profile (although he has been more prominent in the public eye in recent months due to the publicity the HBO show has created).

After he was sentenced to time already served and freed, he returned to his home of Durham in North Carolina, moving into a ground-floor two-bedroom condo which his Defence attorney David Rudolf stressed in a statement, has "no stairs".

The former crime novelist took up writing again, penning two books about the case. The proceeds for both memoirs, Behind the Staircase and Beyond the Staircase, have been donated to charity.

