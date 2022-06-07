The Midnight Club: everything to know about The Haunting of Bly Manor creator’s new show Mike Flanagan wrote The Haunting of Hill House and Midnight Mass

Mike Flanagan is the king of horror shows on Netflix. After creating the hugely popular shows The Haunting of Hill House, The Haunting of Bly Manor and Midnight Mass, his latest offering to the streaming platform sounds like it is going to be seriously good. Find out more about The Midnight Club here…

Based on the Christopher Pike young adult novel of the same name, the story follows a group of teenage hospice patients. The group of terminally ill young people make a promise to contact each other from beyond the grave after they pass away - and after one of them dies, stranger things start to happen at the hospice.

WATCH: The first trailer for The Midnight Club

Speaking about the upcoming show, one fan wrote: "In Mike Flanagan we trust!!! cant wait to witness another masterpiece," while another added: "I was a Christopher Pike junkie in my youth and am sooo excited for this!" A third person tweeted: "Bring it on! Mike Flanagan gave us quality before so I'm sure he will again!"

In the clip, the teenagers at the hospice take it in turns to speak, saying: "To those before. To those after. To us now. And to those beyond. Seen or unseen. Here. But not here." They are then seen together at a gathering, chanting: "Seen or unseen. Here, but not here." Spooky, right?!

Speaking about the ten-part show, Mike wrote: "I began brainstorming an adaptation of THE MIDNIGHT CLUB as a teenager, so this is a dream come true. It’s an honour to introduce a new generation of young horror fans to the world of Christopher Pike.

"Oh, and for you fellow Pike fans out there… the article is correct, we will be incorporating a lot of his books into the series. So whatever your favourite Pike book is, there’s a chance it’ll be part of the show."

