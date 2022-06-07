Manifest season four shares first-look clip after being saved by Netflix Are you excited for the show’s return?

Manifest season four is right around the corner, and we couldn’t be more excited to check out season four of the hit show! The series follows a group of plane passengers, who travel through bizarre turbulence over discover that five years have passed during their flight - and that their families and personal lives have irrevocably changed.

MORE: Manifest creator talks show's ending after being saved by Netflix

The first-look clip shows Michaela Stone searching for something in a shipping container yard - where a glowing light things that something supernatural is going down. The clip has certainly left us intrigued - and we can’t wait to find out what’s next for our favourite characters.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Manifest season four's first look is finally here

So what can we expect from season four? Showrunner Jeff Rake opened up to Entertainment Weekly about his plan for the show, saying: "The endgame won't change at all. For those who've been tracking this story through June and July, they'll remember that I was hopeful in the early weeks after the cancellation that someone would step up and allow us to make something as modest as a two-hour movie."

Will you be watching?

The show was initially cancelled by NBC after ratings declined substantially - but the fan outrage soon changed things completely. After the renewal was announced, one of the show's stars, Josh Dallas, celebrated the happy news on Twitter, writing: "'It's all connected.' #manifest continues on #netflix!! #manifesters you did this. You have my heart forever. Now, sit back and brace yourselves for what's to come. The story continues!"

MORE: Jenna Coleman set to star in new Netflix drama The Sandman

MORE: The future of Netflix's Manifest – get all the details on season four

Fans were thrilled with the new first-look clip, with one writing: "So glad we will get a conclusion," while another added: "WE’RE GETTING MICHAELA STONE BACK!"

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.