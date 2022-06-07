French crime thriller The Perfect Mother is proving to be popular with Netflix fans and the four-part drama series is now sitting comfortably in the top ten trending shows.

The show, which stars famous French actress Julie Gayet as the titular character, tells the intriguing story of a mother desperate to fight for her family.

After her daughter, Anya, calls her up to tell her she's been accused of murder, Helene decides to take matters into her own hands to prove her daughter's innocence. If you've binged all four episodes and are wanting to know more about what went down at the end, keep reading to find out more. Warning! Major spoilers ahead…

What is Netflix's The Perfect Mother about?

Before we get into the ending, let's briefly recap what the show is about. Helene receives a huge shock when her daughter, who is studying in Paris, phones her to tell her she's been arrested after Damien Carnau, a wealthy heir to a cosmetics giant, is found murdered.

The Perfect Mother is a French crime thriller on Netflix

Helene, perplexed that her daughter would be accused of such a crime, contacts an old flame named Vincent Duc, an esteemed lawyer, and the two set out to fight Anya's case. The four episodes feature many flashbacks to the fateful night in question – bringing up many gaps in Anya's story – leaving many to wonder whether Anya really is responsible for the murder.

What happens at the end of Netflix's The Perfect Mother?

Those who reached the end will know that Anya was much more involved in Damien's death than she first let on. Firstly, Anya had moved to Paris from Germany to get away from her previous life which saw her abused in a previous relationship. Secondly, she was not attending an in-person college, but instead working to help victims of abuse, and using her college dormitory to house those in need.

The four-part series is proving popular with viewers

Due to her traumatic past, and the fellow victims she came across through her work at a women's shelter, Anya becomes deeply and emotionally involved in the cases. One crucial moment which is revealed is when Anya and a friend, Julie, decided to get revenge on a professor who is a predator. The friend deliberately drugs herself and Anya plans to catch the perpetrator in his tracks while the two are alone.

After coming to learn of Damien, who is a known attacker, Anya plans to exact revenge on him using the same method. However, Anya finds herself taking part in the operation alone and at the hands of Damien's drug-fuelled rage, ends up being attacked by him.

Eden Decourant plays Anya

Anya had been in what she considered a loving relationship with someone she met at one of the organisations called Kamal and it is he who Anya calls over to the apartment to save her. At this point, Kamal and Damien get in a fight and, in an act of self-defense, Anya picks up a knife and stabs Damien.

Before the truth comes out, Anya discovers, through her mother's investigation, that Kamal is in fact married with a child. Feeling betrayed, Anya tells the authorities that Kamal was involved in Damien's death – after previously not incriminating him – but this leads to him jumping off a bridge and taking his own life. The murder is then hung on him – leaving Anya to get away with stabbing Damien.

As well as Anya, the show focuses on Helene and her striving to be the perfect mother, but being so worried about how she's perceived that she neglects what's really going on in her children's lives. It ends with her feeling torn about whether to follow her family – Anya and her new husband, Matthias – or her old flame, Vincent, with whom she had rekindled a spark.

Julia Gayet plays her mother, Helene

What are fans making of Netflix's The Perfect Mother?

Given the series is in the top ten trending shows on Netflix, it's no wonder that fans have been watching it in their droves, with many taking to Twitter to give their verdict. One wrote: "Just binged #ThePerfectMother on Netflix, it's so good! The main character played by Eden Ducourant reminds me of a French @sydney_sweeney."

A second said: "The Perfect Mother, riveting. #ThePerfectMother #Netflix," as a third added: "Loving the new Netflix series 'The Perfect Mother'. Even rich families are dysfunctional." A fourth simply tweeted: "The Perfect Mother on Netflix is insane!"

