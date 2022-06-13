Love Island episode 7: Round-up of best memes and tweets Gemma Owen's ex entered the villa

Love Island continued on Sunday night with another dramatic episode that saw a major bombshell enter the Mallorcan villa - Gemma Owen's ex-boyfriend!

Following Liam Llewellyn's shock exit in the previous episode, the producers sent in rugby player Jacques O’Neill, 23, who previously dated Gemma for eight months in a relationship that ended a year and a half ago.

WATCH: Gemma Owen talks marriage and kids with Davide

Jacques was immediately set up with single islander Paige for a breakfast date, during which, a stunned Gemma realised that it was her ex who had just walked into the villa.

Luca was rattled by Jacques's arrival

Gemma wasn't the only islander left shaken by the new arrival, however, as Luca Bish, who left Paige for Gemma in the last recoupling just a day before, appeared to be slightly rattled by Jacques's presence.

In a conversation with the rest of the boys, he revealed that he didn't have his eyes on any of the other girls in the villa and hoped that Gemma's head wouldn't be turned by an old flame.

The new addition caused a reaction from fans

Meanwhile, Gemma admitted to the girls that she still found her ex-boyfriend attractive but has no problem with him getting to know people in the villa. "I don't know, it feels weird but I look at him and I still do fancy him, 100% I look at him and think 'you are fit,' no question about it," she said. "But I'm not bothered about anyone getting to know him."

Fans joked that Gemma's horse would be the next contestant following her ex

Fans were quick to react to the new arrival, with one viewer posting a picture of former islanders Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury riding horses along with the caption: "Gemma's horses entering the villa next."

Another viewer felt that Gemma was receiving too much air time on the show, writing: "I don't remember tuning in every night at 9pm to watch Gemma island lol."

Ekin-Su and Davide shared an intense kiss

Another moment during the show that sparked a reaction from viewers was when new couple Ekin-Su and Davide shared an intense kiss.

Ekin-Su and Davide's kiss caused a major reaction from viewers

One viewer took to Twitter, writing: "If Ekin-Su and Davide's kiss was on Too Hot To Handle they would've lost 10 grand," while another posted a photo of someone washing their eyes along with the caption: "The whole nation after watching Davide and Ekin-Su kiss."

