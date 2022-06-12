Inside the Love Island 2022 stars' houses: Davide Sanclimenti, Gemma Owen and more The Islanders are currently living it up in a luxurious Majorcan villa

Love Island 2022 is underway, and the new influx of Islanders are enjoying sun and fun in a lavish Majorcan villa complete with a swimming pool and spacious terrace.

But many of them have luxurious homes of their own back in the UK, which they have revealed glimpses of on Instagram prior to joining the show. From Luca's monochrome pad to Gemma's incredible family home, keep scrolling to see where some of this year's Love Island contestants live…

Luca Bish

Luca Bish hails from Brighton, and photos he has shared on Instagram have revealed a glimpse inside his home, which is a far cry from the neon colours and kitsch décor in the Love Island villa.

Luca Bish has opted for monochrome decor in his home

The 23-year-old has opted for entirely black-and-white décor in both the hallway and living room, with one photo showing how the hallway and staircase is painted entirely white with black woodwork and panelling, offset by monochrome patterned carpets.

The house has a black and white living room

The living room, meanwhile, also features white armchairs with black trims, and a Balenciaga throw draped over one chair. A white vase filled with eucalyptus sits on the windowsill, while a light coloured rug is positioned on the black flooring.

Gemma Owen

Gemma Owen still lives at home with her footballer dad Michael Owen

Gemma Owen, 19, still lives at home in Northop, Wales with her family – including her footballer dad Michael Owen. The family has a Grade II-listed Georgian manor complete with a swimming pool, spa and separate gym, and a huge garden.

The house has its own home cinema

The property previously featured on Through the Keyhole with Keith Lemon, were viewers got a glimpse at the family's home cinema room, where they can catch up on Gemma's Love Island antics.

The living room has traditional wood-panelled walls

The living room, meanwhile, has traditional wood-panelled walls, brown leather sofas, and decorative touches courtesy of framed family photos, candles and lamps.

Paige Thorne

Paramedic Paige Thorne lives in Swansea, Wales, and has shared a few glimpses inside her home on Instagram. One photo appears to have been taken in a dining room with tiled flooring and white walls, and a wooden dining table with pendant lights hanging overhead. A black framed mirror and artwork hangs on the walls, while a vase of flowers adds another decorative touch.

Paige Thorne lives in Swansea

Davide Sanclimenti

Davide Sanclimenti lives in Manchester after relocating from Italy, and often shares photos from his luxurious and modern apartment on Instagram. Boasting city views from its floor-to-ceiling windows, it has grey sofas, wooden flooring and minimalistic décor throughout.

Davide Sanclimenti lives in a modern apartment in Manchester

The Love Island star has a black leather chair positioned next to the window where he can enjoy the views across the Manchester skyline.

Davide's home has skyline views across the city

