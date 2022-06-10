Love Island star Liam Llewellyn quits show after just five days - details The contestant has decided to leave the villa after just five days

Love Island star Liam Llewellyn has shocked fans after sensationally quitting the ITV dating show on Friday after just five days.

MORE: Love Island's Luca Bish had a romance with this Strictly star

The 22-year-old from Newport, South Wales was among the 11 islanders who headed into the Mallorcan villa on Monday, but has now made the decision to call it quits and headed home ahead of the next recoupling ceremony.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Gemma talks marriage and kids with Davide

The reason for his exit has not been explained, meaning that viewers will have to tune this evening to discover what has prompted the surprising move from the contestant who is currently coupled up with Gemma Owen.

MORE: Where is Love Island filmed?

MORE: Love Island: when Gemma Owen plans to reveal famous dad to fellow islanders

It's been revealed that Friday night's episode will see Liam ask the boys to help him get everyone around the fire pit to deliver a major announcement about his future on the show.

Liam has decided to quite the show after just five days

“I think we need to have a chat, we need to get everyone by the fire pit," he says before everyone sits down as he prepares to deliver his news, which will hopefully shed some light on why he has decided to quit.

HELLO! has reached out to a spokesperson for ITV for more details.

MORE: Love Island star Liam also has a famous dad like Gemma Owen

Speaking before he went into the villa, Liam, who was left single after new contestant Davide wooed Gemma earlier this week, said he believed that he was at a "really nice" age to meet the one.

"I think 22 is a really nice age to meet someone, you've got your years ahead of you so you have time to experience stuff and grow together," he said. "I think Love Island is a great opportunity to meet someone, you're in with a load of different types, so you can get to grips with what you really like about people."

Like this story? Sign up to our Love Island newsletter to keep up to date with all the latest news and stories from the show.