Will Smith has been keeping a very low profile in recent months, but the Academy Award-winning actor has reportedly lined up his next major project – and it's a sequel to a fan favourite.

The King Richard star, who runs his own production company, Westbrook Media, is said to be working on a follow-up film to his hugely popular 2007 film, I Am Legend.

According to the Sun, the sequel is in the early stages of development and, although Will is yet to confirm whether he would reprise his role, his former character, Robert Neville, is included in the written material.

The original movie, directed by Francis Lawrence and developed by Warner Bros, saw Will's protagonist fight to save the world in a post-apocalyptic New York, which was obliterated after a virus spread killing everyone except him.

The news of Will's film comes after months of him being sheltered from the public eye in the wake of the Oscars incident which saw him slap Chris Rock on stage.

But it seems Will isn't the only one concentrating on his career and planning future projects, as stand-up comic Chris recently announced his next big move.

Chris revealed that he is teaming up with fellow comedian Dave Chappelle – who was also recently attacked on stage – for a joint show in London later this year. The duo will perform a co-headline gig at London's O2 Arena on Saturday 3 September, with tickets on sale Friday 10 June.

Chris and Dave's announcement was revealed shortly after they each joked about their altercations during an appearance at The Comedy Store in West Hollywood. During Dave's performance, he reportedly told Chris: "At least you got smacked by someone of repute. I got smacked by a homeless guy with leaves in his hair." Chris reportedly laughed and referred to Will as "soft".

