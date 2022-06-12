Chris Rock appears in emotional new tribute to late star Bob Saget The actor hit headlines back in March

Chris Rock has been keeping a low profile following the much-watched Oscars altercation between himself and Will Smith back in March.

But this weekend, the star appeared in an emotional new tribute to the late actor Bob Saget.

Chris was one of the many stars who featured in the show, Dirty Daddy: The Bob Saget Tribute, which aired on Netflix on June 10.

VIDEO: Will Smith slaps Chris Rock at the Oscars

While it was a celebration of Bob's life, it was also emotional, as the star alongside other comics including Jim Carrey, Jeff Ross and Bob's Full House co-star John Stamos all remembered the actor.

Bob's wife Kelly Rizzo helped launch the tribute, after being encouraged by Jim to "keep it short".

While Chris kept the program light-hearted with memorable quips, including saying: "I think it’s sad that (he) had to die to get Jim Carrey back on stage. If this is the only way we gonna see you perform, I'm gonna kill Eddie Murphy next week," other comments were heartbreaking.

Chris Rock was one of the stars who spoke in a tribute documentary about Bob Saget

John said that he was still not ready to let his friend go because the loss "doesn't seem real," so instead, he pictured Bob doing well on his comedy tour and calling his wife afterwards.

"And he gets back to the hotel, and he puts his head on the pillow, and he misses us. And he dreams of seeing us all again one day. And he's smiling," he said.

Jim, meanwhile, said: "Bob wasn’t something that was taken away from us. He was something that was given to us... You created a cathedral of love in this world, and that was your life, Bob Saget. A cathedral of love, a cathedral of laughter, goodness, light."

Chris Rock at the Oscars

This was one of Chris' first appearances following the Oscars, which saw Will take to the stage to smack him across the face after he made remarks about the star's wife Jada Pinkett Smith, who suffers from alopecia.

However, he will be coming back to the stage to perform in September, recently announcing the news on social media.

Alongside fellow comic Dave Chappelle, they will be taking part in a joint show in London at The O2 Arena on 3 and 4 September.

