Will Smith has spoken out about his family and the "pain" he feels about not being able to protect them in a new candid interview for David Letterman's Netflix show, My Next Guest Needs No Introduction.

The Academy Award winner, who features on the fourth series of the show, shared his thoughts with the talk show host: "You can't protect your family, right? That's not real," he began, adding that safety and protection was an "illusion".

The King Richard star continued: "You have to learn to live with the reality that any moment, anything can be gone in one second. So, with that reality, how can you be here? And how can you be joyful and be here?"

The release of Will's interview with David Letterman comes soon after the star was involved in the controversial moment at this year's Oscars which saw him slap Chris Rock on stage. Although the interview has just been released, the chat was recorded prior to the Academy Awards – a disclaimer Netflix and David Letterman were keen to make clear to viewers.

However, the episode has still generated a lot of talk online regarding the Oscars slap, with many pointing out an "eerie foreshadowing" of the future after Will said he predicted his career would be "over."

During the nearly hour-long chat, Will revealed that while under the effects of ayahuasca – an illegal herbal drink with hallucinogenic properties – he had a premonition that his career would be "destroyed".

He described one night after taking it as "the individual most hellish psychological experience of my life". He began: "I drank, and it usually takes about 45 minutes to kick in. And I'm sitting there and you always feel like, 'Maybe it won't kick in this time.'

"So I'm drinking and sitting there and then all of a sudden it's like I start seeing all of my money flying away, and my house is flying away and my career is going away."

