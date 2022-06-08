Will Smith's family celebrate special milestone involving his nephew The father-of-three has been keeping a low profile

Will Smith has had a challenging couple of months following his Oscars outburst, but the star finally has a reason to smile - thanks to his family.

While the King Richard actor remains silent on social media, he'll be beaming at his brother, Harry's news.

He revealed that Will's nephew, Langston, had reached an education milestone and Harry was now the proud father of a 6th grader.

Alongside a photo of the father-son duo, who were clutching the culmination certificate, he wrote: "So, it's OFFICIAL!!! I have a 6th grader. #middleschool #culmination #prouddad #blessed."

Harry was bombarded with love and congratulatory messages. Will's Fresh Prince of Bel Air co-star, DJ Jazzy Jeff was one of the first to comment as he wrote: "Congrats," alongside on-fire emojis and many more were stunned at how quickly the little lad was growing up.

"Wow," wrote one, while another added: "Proud Papa. Congrats Langston," and a third said: "Time is going past way too quickly."

Will's nephew had the family celebrating his milestone

The sweet news comes after Jada Pinkett-Smith voiced her hopes that her husband and comedian Chris Rock can reconcile following Will's attack on him following a joke about Jada's alopecia at the Academy Awards.

Speaking during a recent episode of her Red Table Talk she told viewers: "About Oscar night. My deepest hope is that these two intelligent, capable men have an opportunity to heal, talk this out and reconcile."

Jada has asked that Will and Chris reconcile

Keeping it brief, Jada pleaded with viewers: "With the state of the world today, we need 'em both, and we all actually need one another more than ever."

The actress concluded the bold statement by opening up about her family's plans to move on from the highly-discussed incident, saying: "Until then, Will and I are continuing to do what we have done for the last 28 years — and that's [to] keep figuring out this thing called life together. Thank you for listening."

