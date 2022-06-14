Viewers all saying the same thing about new historical drama Becoming Elizabeth Have you checked out the StarzPlay series yet?

New historical drama Becoming Elizabeth debuted over the weekend and viewers have wasted no time getting stuck into the new show.

The Tudor-era set series, which is available to watch exclusively on StarzPlay, tells the untold story of the early life of England's most iconic Queen, Elizabeth I. But what have people been saying about it? Find out here…

WATCH: HELLO! speaks to Queen Becoming Elizabeth star Alicia von Rittberg

Taking to Twitter, viewers have been full of praise for the new drama, which stars Call the Midwife's Jessica Raine, Downton Abbey actor Tom Cullen, Atonement star Romola Garai, Game of Thrones actress Bella Ramsey and Alicia von Rittberg, who takes on the titular role of Elizabeth.

One gushed: "First episode of #BecomingElizabeth - for the most part, I really enjoyed it! I loved the way it was filmed, the candle lighting, the sinister nature, and the casting is absolutely superb. Slightly wary of where it may lead some of the characters, but excited to watch on!"

Viewers have been full of praise for the new historical drama

Another was in agreement, adding: "Just finished ep 1 of #BecomingElizabeth and I'm fully invested - it's brilliant!" and a third said: "You know a historical drama is intriguing when historians and history nerds alike are getting another streaming service just to watch one show. #BecomingElizabeth."

Alicia von Rittberg discussed her role on the show with HELLO!

Speaking to HELLO! earlier this month for our Spotlight Digital Cover, Alicia revealed that she intentionally didn't delve into the Virgin Queen's history too much before shooting so as to not influence her performance.

"I sometimes tried to not look into that too much even because I didn't want to be like pulled into a certain direction by knowing what she will do and who she will be later on," she said. "I wanted her to be that young woman. I wanted her to be just a girl in love… Not the Queen, just a girl."

As for the future of the show, she remained tight-lipped when asked whether a second season was on the cards but did say: "Elizabeth, I think she was 70 when she died so! She's not even on the throne yet… oh, I'm not allowed to say! There's a lot of things yet to tell, I think, so let's see!"

