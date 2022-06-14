Bridgerton's Regé-Jean Page's major new role has fans saying the same thing The former Duke of Hastings sparked a reaction online…

Bridgerton star Regé-Jean Page sparked quite the reaction from fans online when he shared a fresh look at his upcoming new project for Netflix – and it seems many are saying the same thing.

Posting on Instagram, the actor, who shot to fame thanks to his role as Simon, the Duke of Hastings in Shonda Rhimes' raunchy period drama, shared an official poster of him in character for the movie, The Gray Man.

"I mean… this #GRAYMAN cast is just off the charts," Regé-Jean wrote in the caption, and fans were certainly in agreement. One person wrote in response: "Cannot waaaait My Lord!!!!" as a second said: "AAAAHHHH YES!!!!!! Looking so wicked REGÉ."

A third added: "Yes yess and it's going to be EPIC!!! Can't wait to see you @regejean," as a fourth commented: "Aww finally!! Omg so excited I can't wait see you soon." A fifth simply wrote: "CAN'T WAIT OMG."

The movie has a star-studded cast thanks to Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans leading the way as main character. Also set to make an appearance are Ana de Armas, Billy Bob Thornton, Dhanush and Jessica Henwick.

The synopsis for the spy thriller, which will mark Rege-Jean's first major role since he bowed out of Bridgerton after season one in 2020, reads: "The Gray Man is CIA operative Court Gentry (Ryan Gosling), aka, Sierra Six.

Rege-Jean Page and Ana de Armas in The Gray Man

"Plucked from a federal penitentiary and recruited by his handler, Donald Fitzroy (Billy Bob Thornton), Gentry was once a highly-skilled, agency-sanctioned merchant of death.

"But now the tables have turned and Six is the target, hunted across the globe by Lloyd Hansen (Chris Evans), a former cohort at the CIA, who will stop at nothing to take him out. Agent Dani Miranda (Ana de Armas) has his back. He'll need it."

The Gray Man lands on Netflix on 22 July.

