Netflix release trailer for new period drama Persuasion - and it looks seriously amazing Dakota Johnson, Henry Goulding and Richard E Grant star in the new adaptation

The first trailer for Netflix's new take on classic Jane Austen novel Persuasion has been released and we think we speak for everyone when we say we're seriously excited.

The trailer sees the story's heroine Anne Elliot, played by Fifty Shades star Dakota Johnson pining for the one that got away, Frederick Wentworth, played by up-and-coming star Cosmo Jarvis. "I almost got married once," she tells us. "There were no two souls more in rhythm than Wentworth and I and I was persuaded by my family to give him up." Check it out below…

WATCH: Netflix releases trailer for upcoming Jane Austen drama Persuasion

The cast of the film also includes Crazy Rich Asian's Henry Golding, The Outfit actress Nikki Amuka-Bird, The Witcher star Mia McKenna-Bruce and Richard E. Grant - who looks like he's going to give Bill Nighy's performance in 2020's Emma a run for his money as our new favourite Austen patriarch!

Taking to Twitter shortly after the trailer's release, many fans were quick to discuss the film. "I love me some Jane Austen, ESPECIALLY in filmed form & I can't WAIT to be sucked into another story of hers! The cast also looks so good which is always expected but still appreciated," one wrote.

Another praised Dakota Johnson's British accent, writing: "Dakota's British accent for this sounds amazing, who else can't wait for Persuasion?!! One of her films I'm most excited for this year!"

A third was quick to point out some of the rather untraditional elements that the film looks like it will be bringing to the classic story. "#Persuasion is my favorite Austen novel," they said. "I'm very interested in watching this take, especially considering all the Fleabag-esque 4th wall breaks in the trailer."

Are you excited to watch the new Netflix film?

The film follows a shy woman still unmarried and living at home despite being (gasp) 27 years of age. She has always regretted turning down the proposal of the handsome Captain Wentworth after being persuaded to refuse him by her aunt.

As the official synopsis from Netflix reads: "Living with her snobby family on the brink of bankruptcy, Anne Elliot is an unconforming woman with modern sensibilities. When Frederick Wentworth—the dashing one she let get away—crashes back into her life, Anne must choose between putting the past behind her or listening to her heart when it comes to second chances."

Netflix has confirmed that the film, which is being directed by Carrie Cracknell, will land on the streaming service on 15 July 2022. Until then, who wants to watch Sense and Sensibility and Pride and Prejudice for the millionth time?!

