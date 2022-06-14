Second Love Island contestant quits 2022 series - get the details

Just days after Liam Llewellyn shocked fans after sensationally quitting after just five days, it's been revealed that another Love Island contestant has decided to pull out of the ITV dating show.

Male model Zach Hartman was due to make his debut on the programme as a new bombshell this week but has had a last-minute change of heart just days ahead of his arrival in the Mallorcan villa.

According to The Sun, Zach - who has shot campaigns with Jack Wills, Ralph Lauren and ASOS - reportedly told friends that he had decided against appearing on the show to protect his career. As a result, it is believed that ITV bosses are now scrambling to find a replacement for him.

It comes after 22-year-old student Liam made the decision to call it quits and headed home ahead of the recoupling ceremony on Friday.

Liam, who was among the 11 original islanders who headed into the Mallorcan villa last Monday, gathered the contestants around the firepit and explained that he hadn't been feeling himself and so would be leaving the show.

Male model Zach was set to become the show's latest bombshell

He told them: "I don't really think I've been giving 100 per cent Liam; I'm miles off that. Trying to find someone you leave the villa with that you care about – obviously that's the goal, isn't it? But when you're not feeling that, it makes it a hard sort of time to find that."

He added: "This isn't a spur-of-the-moment type of thing, so yeah, I've made a decision that I am going to leave the villa. It's been a breeze – it's been an absolute ball. You're all unreal."

Sharing an update with his Instagram followers over the weekend, he wrote: "I'm back. I am absolutely blown away by the love and support that has been shown to me whilst I was in the villa and since I've been out. I appreciate you all like you wouldn't believe #loveislandbaby."

