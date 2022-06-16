Love Island: Best memes and tweets about Ekin-Su's steamy spaghetti date Is Davide in danger of being dumped?

It's all kicking off in the Love Island villa, with Thursday night's episode proving to be one of the season's most dramatic yet.

Don't want to scroll through Twitter to find the best viewer reactions? We've got you covered. Read on to discover the best memes from the public.

WATCH: Love Island: Gemma calls Luca by Jacques' name in awkward moment

The episode got off to a great start with Remi showing off his rapping skills within the first five minutes of the instalment. The 22-year-old, who is a rapper and a model, revealed his job title to his fellow islanders, who requested a demonstration of his skills.

Remi showed off his rapping skills at the start of the episode

Viewers were left unimpressed by Remi's rapping, with one person tweeting: "WHY’S HE RAPPING FIVE MINS IN THE VILLA?" while another added: "Let's leave the rapping at home."

Let's face it, no one can live up to Chris Hughes' iconic rapping in series three…

Fans weren't impressed with Remi's rapping skills

Things soon started to heat up after Remi and Jay were asked to choose three girls to go on a lunch date. Each of the girls were required to make one meal - a starter, main or dessert.

Ekin-Su went on a lunch date with newcomer Jay

Remi chose Indiyah for the starter, Paige for the main and Ekin-Su for dessert while Amber joined Jay for his starter, followed by Ekin-Su for the main while Tasha made the dessert.

Viewers took to Twitter to react to the steamy date

It's safe to say that the new islanders had the rest of the boys - especially Davide - sweating as they watched each date from the villa balcony.

While Indiyah seems to be at the top of Remi's list when it comes to which islanders he'd like to romance, he also hit it off with Paige, who is currently coupled up with Jacques.

Fans quoted an iconic moment from season five

It was Ekin-Su's date with Jay that got the rest of the contestants talking, however, as they shared a strand of spaghetti in the style of Disney's classic Lady and the Tramp.

Upon Jay's arrival in the villa, Ekin-Su made it clear that she wanted to get to know him and it looks like the pair certainly share a connection.

Viewers compared Ekin-Su to previous islanders

The teaser for Thursday night's episode saw Ekin-Su and Jay separately crawl across the villa balcony before going in for a kiss out of view of the rest of the islanders. Is Davide in danger of being dumped?

