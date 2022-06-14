Love Island: Best viewer reactions and memes to episode 8 Things are starting to heat up in the villa

We're into the second week of Love Island 2022 and doesn't it show? The drama between the islanders is finally starting to escalate - and fans of the series are loving it!

Take a look at some of the best viewer reactions and memes from Monday night's episode, as well as a recap of what went down.

WATCH: Love Island's Jacques talks split from Gemma Owen

In the latest instalment, viewers watched as Ekin-Su, who is currently coupled up with 'Italian Stallion' Davide, began to have doubts about her pairing and started to show some interest in new islander, Jacques.

After sitting down with Jacques for a chat at the firepit, a hilarious moment saw a very confident Davide, who remained unthreatened by Jacques's presence, interrupt their conversation to deliver snacks and drinks, insisting that he doesn't care about the new addition getting to know Ekin-Su.

Davide had viewers in hysterics

Walking over to the pair, he said: "Guys it's getting late, so I thought you guys are hungry, so I'm gonna leave some chips. Just some water, in case you're thirsty. I'll see you tomorrow."

Later on in the episode, after being treated to breakfast and coffee by Davide, Ekin-Su appeared to change her mind about Jacques and encouraged Davide's caring behaviour. This prompted fans to predict Ekin-Su's reaction when Casa Amor is introduced later on in the series. One person tweeted: "Ekin-Su is gonna be a nightmare in Casa Amor, bring it on."

Fans can't wait for Casa Amor to roll around

Meanwhile, Indiyah and Ikenna moved their relationship to the next level and shared a romantic evening kiss during the episode. The next morning, Ikenna made his partner breakfast and viewers picked up on a sweet moment when Tasha took photos of the lovebirds as they enjoyed their scrambled eggs.

Viewers noticed a sweet moment where Tasha was taking snaps of Indiyah and Ikenna

Viewers also watched Dami and Amber ventured out of the villa for their first date, in which they played a game of tennis before enjoying some strawberries on a picnic blanket. Fans were happy to see the pair, along with Ikenna and Indiyah, receiving more airtime.

Fans were happy to see more of Indiyah and Amber

Viewers of the show were also happy to see the return of the programme's iconic "Tomorrow night" teaser, which gives fans a glimpse into the next episode.

Fans were pleased to see the return of the "Tomorrow night" teaser

Fans can expect more drama between Gemma and Luca, who were seen having a tense discussion. In the brief clip, Gemma addresses Luca, saying: "Don't roll your eyes at me and be a [expletive]. It was a genuine mistake, I'm sorry, there's nothing more to it."

