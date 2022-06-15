Love Island's Jay Younger has a famous relative – here's all you need to know Gemma Owen isn't the only one to come from a sporting background...

The Love Island villa welcomed two new faces during the most recent episode, and fans are not doubt looking to get to know them better when they settle on their sofas for the next instalment. But did you know that Jay Younger has a famous relative?

It's seems Gemma Owen (football legend Michael Owen's daughter) is not the only one to come from a sporting background, as Jay's grandfather was also a footballer, and, like Michael in later year, even played for Liverpool!

Gemma might have kept quiet about who her dad is so far, but Jay, who hails from Edinburgh, was not shy in gushing about his relative's sporting success.

In his entrance interview, the 28-year-old Investment Analyst explained: "My grandad played for Liverpool and he was captain of Scotland back in the 1950s. He was in the hall of fame for Liverpool and he was in the hall of fame for Hibernian F.C." Impressive!

Jay entered the villa with Remi this week

It's not unusual for Love Island contestants to have one or two claims to fame. Previous seasons have seen family members of some well-known faces enter the villa.

In 2021, Rochelle Humes' younger sister, Sophie, took part in the show, while in the summer of 2019, boxer Tyson Fury's younger brother, Tommy, joined and famously couple up with Molly Mae Hague and the pair remain together to this day.

Jay Younger is a 28-year-old Investment Analyst

And in 2018, actor Danny Dyer's daughter, Dani, entered the villa and went on to win with her then-boyfriend, Jack Fincham.

Meanwhile, it seems Jay won't have a problem landing some dates in the villa as the girls swarmed both him and Remi upon their arrival.

Ekin-Su, who is couple up with Davide, immediately sparked a connection with Jay, pointing out that they both have experience working in finance. Speaking to the other girls, she said: "The tall one that’s 28, he’s so cute. Yeah, I really like him. I'm getting to know him."

