Love Island: Most hilarious viewer reactions and memes to episode nine It's all kicking off in the villa

Love Island continued on Tuesday night with another action-packed episode and it's safe to say that things are finally spicing up between the islanders in the villa.

If you want to catch up on some of the best memes and viewer reactions from the latest episode, then look no further.

WATCH: Love Island's Jacques talks split from Gemma Owen

Tuesday's instalment got off to an awkward start as Gemma accidentally referred to Luca by her ex-boyfriend's name.

Gemma's ex, Jacques, entered the villa over the weekend, throwing a spanner in the works for the international dressage rider, who admitted to finding the situation "weird".

The tense moment happened when Luca was playing around with Gemma while standing in the kitchen area. He pulled her back into his stomach when she asked him to stop: "Ughh, no, Jacque– … urm, Luca, don't. [Expletive]."

The mishap was immediately picked up by the rest of the islanders, as well as Luca, who then walked off and told the boys that he was "fuming".

Luca was "fuming" after Gemma called him "Jacques"

Gemma also walked away from the situation, going inside the villa, where she bumped into Jacques. Jacques told his ex to apologise to Luca and the pair laughed about the mishap before Gemma walked over to Luca to repair the situation. "It was a genuine mistake, I'm sorry," she told him, and they seemed to patch things up. But Will Luca be able to move on from it?

Viewers tweeted about the awkward mishap

Later on in the episode, we saw Ekin-Su break down in tears while chatting in the Beach Hut after Davide failed to bring her an oat milk coffee in the morning, leaving her one of the few girls who didn't receive a hot drink from their partner.

"I don't know whether I'm exaggerating it or whether it is a big deal because right now it feels like a huge deal to me," she said as tears rolled down her cheeks.

Ekin-Su was upset about not getting a coffee from Davide

Ekin-Su soon perked up, however, as two new boys strolled into the villa later that evening. The two bombshells, Jay Younger, 28, and Remi Lambert, 22, made their dramatic entrance while the islanders were enjoying a party, which they were rewarded with after taking part in a challenge earlier in the day.

Ekin-Su has her eyes on newcomer Jay

Ekin-Su immediately sparked a connection with Jay, who like Davide is also Italian, pointing out that they both have experience working in finance. Speaking to the other girls, she said: "The tall one that’s 28, he’s so cute. Yeah, I really like him. I'm getting to know him." Looks like making morning coffees is the least of Davide's problems now…

Will Ekin-Su's head be turned?

In true Love Island fashion, the episode ended with a promise of even more drama in Wednesday night's episode as the new boys are expected to shake up the villa.

Another Italian contestant, Jay, entered the villa on Tuesday

In a preview clip, Jay can be seen making a jibe at Jacques after asking him what he does for a living.

He said: "You're a bit small for a rugby player, no?" to which Jacques responds: "Oh really? If you run at me I'll flatten you, so..."

Fans are ready for more drama on Wednesday

