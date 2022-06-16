Love Island star Davide's family speak out against 'desperate' Ekin-Su The pair are currently in a couple

Love Island star Davide Sanclimenti's family have hit out at fellow contestant Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu on Instagram after she flirted with newcomer Jay Younger.

While Davide, 27, and Ekin-Su are currently in a couple, the latter's head seems to have been turned by the two new bombshells that arrived in the villa earlier this week.

In Wednesday night's episode, Ekin-Su, 27, was chosen by both new boys to go on a lunch date and after making Jay, 28, spaghetti for his main course, shared a noodle with him in a nod to the classic Disney film Lady and the Tramp as Davide watched from the balcony.

In a since-amended post, Davide's 'team' wrote: "How about you make your own coffee.

"Over the past few days we all had to tolerate a desperate attempt to steal the show. Like Davide said 'something is not quite right' and we really hope he figures out what's really going on and takes action. He's got a big heart and deserves someone genuine, someone on the same Pa(i)ge [wink emoji].

"'I'd rather be in bed with you'… If you want to be treated like a lady, act like one first.

Davide's family thanked fans for their support

"On behalf of Davide, thank you all for your support, it means so much to him."

Fans were quick to show their support in the comments, with one person writing: "He is by far my favourite person in there!! Cracks me up," while another added: "I'll take Davide and bring HIM the coffee!"

A third fan suggested that the two islanders aren't meant to be, commenting: "I love Davide, hope he isn’t taking Ekin Su too seriously or personally, it can’t be nice to watch but she’s probably just being her crazy self her and Davide probably aren’t quite right for each other."

Ekin-Su went on a date with Jay in Wednesday's episode

Davide's team have since amended the post, simply leaving the line: "How about you make your own coffee."

Viewers can expect more drama between the couple as the teaser for Thursday's episode showed Ekin-Su and Jay secretly crawling to the balcony before going in for a kiss.

