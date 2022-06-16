Grantchester star pokes fun at Vera's Brenda Blethyn for surprising reason

Grantchester star Tom Brittney has poked fun at Vera actress Brenda Blethyn after the Instagram accounts of two of his co-stars, Robson Green and Al Weaver, were hacked.

In a hilarious series of posts to his Instagram Story, Tom jokingly came to the conclusion that Brenda was behind the social media hack.

WATCH: Have you caught up on the latest series?

"You may have guessed already but Robson has had his Instagram hacked," he told his followers on Wednesday. "Do not respond to any messages from his account. He has also not suddenly gone into crypto. So.. Al and Robson down! But they won't take me!!! You hear me, hackers?!"

He also warned fans to ignore any messages from people pretending to be his "social media agent", telling his followers that nobody runs his social media accounts before jokingly adding: "Also, I love the idea that I'm apparently going around Instagram like some mad king directing strangers to do my social media bidding. 'Go forth loyal servants and get me as many likes as you can. Or by god you'll face the axe.'"

He then went on to joke that the Vera star was the mastermind behind the hack, writing: "So I've spent the last few hours investigating through my contacts to find out who might have wanted to hack the cast members from our show.

Tom plays Reverend Will Davenport opposite Robson's DI Geordie Keating

"It took a lot of money and time but now I finally know for certain who's behind this scandal. It's been really tough keeping it to myself, but now I have to tell the world. It's… Brenda Blethyn."

He also jokingly pointed the finger at BBC series Father Brown as well as ITV's Endeavour in a separate post that read: "Sources tell me this is a sustained cyber attack against us from the people at Father Brown because we made one single joke in the last series. Can't confirm or deny - but my money's on them. Or that lot on Endeavour… [winking emoji]."

