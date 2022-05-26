Grantchester star Robson Green announces project away from beloved ITV drama The actor took to Instagram

Grantchester star Robson Green has announced a new project away from the beloved ITV detective drama - and it sounds amazing!

MORE: Meet the Grantchester cast's real-life partners

The actor is set to front a new factual series for the BBC titled Robson Green's Dirty Weekends, which will see the 57-year-old and some of his friends get together to showcase everything that's great about the North East.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Have you caught up on the latest series of Grantchester?

Announcing the news via his Instagram page, the ITV star wrote: "So pleased to announce my indie @riversmeetproductions and @signpostproductions are joining forces to produce a life-affirming 15 part factual series for the BBC that showcases the best the North East of England has to offer.

"@garethdeighan the Creative Director of Signpost and I are thrilled with the commission that celebrates ordinary people doing extraordinary things. @bbc @signpostproductions @riversmeetproductions."

MORE: Grantchester star Tom Brittney opens up about James Norton's exit

MORE: Midsomer Murders star John Nettles' comeback special air date revealed

The new series marks the fourth time the two production companies have teamed up and is part of the BBC's commitment to spend £25 million in the North East over the next five years.

Robson is fronting a new BBC show

Fans rushed to the comments to congratulate the star on the big news, with one person writing: "Exciting news, can't wait to see it. Congratulations," while another added: "Nice to see someone focusing on the North East looking forward to this."

Among those sending well wishes to Robson were two of his Grantchester co-stars. Tom Brittney, who plays Reverand Will Davenport opposite Robson's Inspector Geordie Keating, reshared his colleague's post on his Instagram stories alongside the caption: "So proud of ma Robbo!"

Lorne MacFadyen, who played DS Phil Wilkinson up until series three, also congratulated his former castmate, writing: "Awesome mate," alongside hands clapping emojis.

Season seven ended earlier this year

The final episode of season seven was a rollercoaster of emotions for fans, who watched as Will was left hospitalised after being stabbed by university student Jim Baker and almost missed his chance to win Bonnie back. Thankfully, after waking up in hospital, Will caught up with her at the train station and convinced Bonnie to stay with him in Grantchester. We also saw Geordie reconcile with Cathy while Sylvia underwent the last stage of her cancer treatment.

Fans rejoiced at the end of the series as Will and Bonnie tied the knot in a beautiful summer ceremony.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.