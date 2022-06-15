Unforgotten creator leaves fans confused after sharing surprising series five update New episodes of the ITV drama are on their way

Unforgotten is one of our favourite crime dramas, but it seems like viewers can expect a rather major change when the show returns to screens later this year.

The creator behind the ITV series took to social media this week to share with fans a long-awaited update on the upcoming fifth season and revealed that the team have swapped London for Paris!

On Twitter, Chris Lang, who is the show's writer and executive producer, shared a snap of a winding and cobbled Parisian street and wrote: "Et c'est une 'wrap'!! Series 5 of #Unforgotten now in the can. Thank you to our French crew for their sterling efforts in Paris, see you all on the other side of post production in January. Aurevoir."

His post comes just a few days after he revealed to his followers that he had arrived in the French capital along with the show's cast and crew to film the finale of the drama's fifth season, which sparked a huge reaction from fans were left both confused and excited.

Fans have been left confused by the news that season five will take place in Paris

"Oooh what's happening in Paris? C'mon give us a hint," one wrote in the replies. Someone else added: "Paris!! I can't imagine Unforgotten could get any better! Of course, I'm still struggling with the loss of Cassie."

Another joked: "I hope the backpack went too," and a fourth said: "Fantastique! Can't wait for the return of series 5 of #Unforgotten."

Sinéad Keenan has replaced Nicola Walker for the new season

It's not known what will take Sanjeev Bhaskar's DI Sunny Khan and new recruit DCI Jessica James, played by Sinéad Keenan (who was announced as Nicola Walker's replacement on the drama earlier this year) to Paris, but we can only imagine that it will be another twist-filled cold case that has links to the city.

Not much is known about the new episodes yet, but while walking the red carpet of the TV BAFTAs this year, Sanjeev revealed that the show will feature suspects that are "quite different" to previous seasons.

"In terms of format it's very similar to the others, but there's a range of ages in the suspects, which I don't think has happened before," he told RadioTimes.com. "They're quite different so that's kind of interesting too."

