Gentleman Jack star joins The Bay season 4 as major character - details 

Gentleman Jack star Joe Armstrong has joined the cast of The Bay season four as a major character - and filming is already underway!

Just four months after season three concluded on ITV, production for the upcoming season has begun - and it sounds so good.

Joe, who plays Samuel Washington in Gentleman Jack, is set to play Dean Metcalf in the upcoming season four, the husband of Morecambe's latest murder victim.

The official synopsis teases: "When young mum of four, Beth Metcalf, dies in what seems to be a targeted attack, Morecambe’s MIU team are called to the scene.

"Jenn immediately realises this shattered family will need every support available to them. Bereft husband Dean finds himself at sea. Numb from shock and completely unprepared for being the sole carer to his four children he struggles at every turn - unable to process what’s happened.

"As Jenn, Manning, and the team dig deeper into the case, they discover secrets and lies lurk beneath every surface."

Marsha Thomason (Cobra, White Collar) is reprising her role as Family Liaison Officer, DS Jenn Townsend, who was introduced to viewers in season three.

Daniel Ryan (Innocent, Home Fires), Erin Shanagher (Peaky Blinders, Censor) are also returning as DI Tony Manning and D.S. Karen Hobson, while Thomas Law (The World’s End, A Cinderella Story) and Andrew Dowbiggin (Cobra, Coronation Street) are reprising their roles as DC Eddie Martin and D.S. James Clarke.

The series also welcomes the return of Barry Sloane (Six, Revenge), Georgia Scholes (Hollyoaks), David Carpenter and Emme Haynes.

Other new additions to the cast include Claire Goose (Waking The Dead, Unforgotten), who is playing Chris Fischer’s ex-wife Jacqui, along with Ian Puleston-Davies (Pennyworth, Tin Star), Karl Davies (The Tower, Happy Valley) and Christopher Coghill (Slow Horses, Home Fires).

All three series of The Bay are available to watch on ITV Hub and BritBox.

