Sam Heughan issues stark warning to fans

Outlander star Sam Heughan has issued a stark warning to fans asking them to "be careful of scammers" posing as him and members of his team.

Taking to his Instagram Story on Wednesday, the 42-year-old urged his three million followers: "Please be careful of scammers. Neither myself, nor my team will reach out. No agent/manager/friend/family member of publicity members.

"I am not on any messaging app: Google hangouts/telegram/Whatsapp etc. Protect yourself and each other. X."

This isn't the first time that Sam has had to alert fans about fake accounts on social media pretending to be him, with scammers targeting many of the actor's female fans over the years.

Back in 2021, one woman from New York was scammed out of her life savings of £34,000, which she gave away thinking she was investing in Sam's whisky brand Sassenach Spirits.

Another woman, a 56-year-old nurse from Florida, handed over £36,000 to a scammer over two years having been convinced that she was in a secret relationship with the star.

Sam warned his three million Instagram followers

Sam's warning comes just a day after he announced that his new Channel 4 series, Suspect, makes its debut on Sunday night. He shared a photo of himself in character alongside the caption: "'Suspect' Sunday @channel4 9pm!"

Fans immediately took to the comments to praise the star's fit physique, with one person writing: "You're in such great shape. I'm jealous I need to work out more," while another said: "Oh boy, my heart skipped a few beats."

However, some fans across the pond were left concerned with the announcement, worried that they may not be able to stream the new show.

Sam's new drama, Suspect, starts on Sunday

One person wrote: "Geez, can't watch in the USA and also can't buy Sassenach Whisky or Tequila in Washington state. Feels like I live on Mars!" while another added: "Would love to see it but I am in USA."

The new series follows veteran detective, Danny Frater (James Nesbitt), who turns up at a hospital mortuary for what he thinks is a routine ID check only to find that the corpse is his estranged daughter, Christina (Imogen King), who appears to have taken her own life.

He sets out to unearth the truth about his daughter's death while struggling with his own failings as a father.

