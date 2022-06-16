Jennifer Hudson 'to light up' daytime as she confirms talk show release date The show will launch on Jennifer's birthday

Jennifer Hudson wowed fans in a flirty purple minidress on Thursday as she shared the first details of her new talk show.

The Jennifer Hudson Show will premiere on 12 September 2022 and will be syndicated across Fox Television Stations, Hearst Television and more.

Jennifer, who on Sunday joined the small ranks of EGOT winners, will host the show and executive produce alongside the Emmy-winning team of Mary Connelly, Andy Lassner and Corey Palent who worked on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

"I can’t believe I get to say this, but welcome to my show!!!" Jennifer shared with fans on social media revealing the new artwork. She also teased a special moment for the premiere date, revealing: "Let’s light up daytime beginning September 12th ! Wait a minute, that's my birthday!!!"

Fans and friends were quick to share their congratulations on the news which comes after she became the youngest EGOT winner of all time and only the 17th person to ever hit that major milestone on the awards circuit.

EGOT stands for Emmy, GRAMMY, Oscar and Tony, and the 40-year-old has won all four after finally picking up a Tony for her co-production work on A Strange Loop, which was named Best Musical.

Jennifer revealed the artwork

Jennifer first blasted onto the scene in 2004, when she captured the hearts of people worldwide during her time on American Idol.

Three years later, she won a Best Supporting Actress Oscar for her stunning performance in Dreamgirls.

In 2009, she picked up her first GRAMMY for her self-titled debut album, which has sold more than 1 million copies. She also won another gramophone in 2017 for her work on The Color Purple.

Her Emmy came just last year, when she was given the Best Animated Short award for Baba Yaga, which she helped produce.

L-R: Jennifer competing on American Idol in 2004 and winning her Oscar in 2007 and her first GRAMMY in 2009

Announcing her talk show in March, the mom-of-one shared with fans that she had "experienced so much in my life; I’ve seen the highest of the highs, the lowest of the lows, and just about everything in between but as my mother always told me, 'Once you think you’ve seen it all, just keep on living'."

"People from around the world have been a part of my journey from the beginning – twenty years ago – and I’m so ready to join their journey as we sit down and talk about the things that inspire and move us all," she added.

"I have always loved people and I cannot wait to connect on a deeper level and let audiences see the different sides of who I am, the human being, in return.

"And I couldn’t be more thrilled to do it alongside this incredible team. We’re about to have a lot of fun and shake things up a little bit!"

