Jennifer Hudson to return to television with her own daytime talk show The Oscar winner will be the host of the self-titled talk series

Jennifer Hudson will return to television with her own daytime talk show.

DISCOVER: Inside Jennifer Hudson's majestic $3million Chicago home

The Oscar winner will be the host of the self-titled talk series The Jennifer Hudson Show which will debut in the fall on Fox television stations.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jennifer falls in love with an Aretha Franklin mural

"I have experienced so much in my life; I’ve seen the highest of the highs, the lowest of the lows, and just about everything in between but as my mother always told me, ‘Once you think you’ve seen it all, just keep on living,'" the star shared in a statement with fans.

"People from around the world have been a part of my journey from the beginning – twenty years ago – and I’m so ready to join their journey as we sit down and talk about the things that inspire and move us all.

SEE: Jennifer Hudson commands attention in gorgeous tricolor dress

MORE: Jennifer Hudson inundated with fan support as she marks incredible milestone

"I have always loved people and I cannot wait to connect on a deeper level and let audiences see the different sides of who I am, the human being, in return.

"And I couldn’t be more thrilled to do it alongside this incredible team. We’re about to have a lot of fun and shake things up a little bit!"

Jennifer will launch her own talk show

The news comes after she was nominated for a SAG Award for her work in the Aretha Franklin biopic Respect, and her wins at the NAACP Image Awards for Entertainer of the Year and Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture for her work as the soul singer.

The Aretha star is also mom to 12-year-old son David Daniel and in late February she posed with him and his friends whom she affectionately referred to as "my boys."

As fans expressed shock over how tall the 12-year-old had gotten, Jennifer proclaimed herself "MamaHud" and was certainly mom goals as she shared all the fun they had at "Camp David'' in honor of her son which included attending NBA's All Star Weekend in Cleveland and even the kids getting to meet the great Shaquille O'Neal himself.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.