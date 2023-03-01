Inside Jennifer Hudson's majestic $3m Chicago home The Jennifer Hudson Show host shares her home with her son David Jr.

Jennifer Hudson entertains millions of viewers inside their homes each day thanks to her talk show - but when she's not working, she has one impressive abode to return to.

The EGOT winner lives in a $3 million, 12,000 square-foot property in Burr Ridge, just 17 miles from Chicago. While she is very private about her personal life, the Respect actress has on occasion given fans a glimpse inside her majestic estate, just check out her open-plan living room in the video below.

WATCH: Jennifer Hudson shares peek inside her jaw-dropping Chicago home

Inside Jennifer Hudson's home

The home was custom-built back in 2007 by the previous owners before Jennifer snapped it up. It features six bedrooms, and seven bathrooms and was covered in Brazilian cherry floorboards, although it appears Jennifer has done some major remodeling to suit her own tastes.

Jennifer Hudson's impressive foyer

Jennifer has a grand entrance in her home

The marbled foyer has a spiraling floating staircase – which Jennifer has painted black – two laundry rooms, a game room, an in-house screening room, and a heated garage big enough for six different cars.

Jennifer painted her staircase black

Jennifer Hudson's living room

In April 2021, the American Idol star gave fans a peek inside her spacious living room, which has enormous ceilings, marble floors, cream furniture with gold accents, black netted curtains, and there's even room for a grand piano.

Jennifer gave fans a second look at her palatial reception room in September, opening up the doors to her immaculately decorated living space, complete with ultra-chic monochrome furnishings, grand high ceilings, and a spiral staircase that wouldn't look out of place in a palace.

The EGOT winner is incredibly proud of her awards and achievements

The songstress is incredibly proud of her achievements, keeping her many trophies and awards on display for guests to admire.

Of course, being the star she is, Jennifer has her own music room, with one wall decorated with hanging guitars, and her own office to keep track of her important dealings.

Jennifer's home has 16 rooms in total

Jennifer Hudson's bedroom

Jennifer has kept the inside of her bedroom pretty private, only sharing this peek back in 2022 which revealed a huge space with built-in wardrobes, plenty of clothes, and a purple carpet.

The previous listing revealed that J-Hud has her own fireplace and a gorgeous en-suite bathroom with a built-in tub.

Jennifer Hudson's kitchen

Her kitchen features modern appliances

Her kitchen features state-of-the-art appliances and has plenty of storage space with cupboards lining the walls and running along the length of the room. She also has a marble top island and a neutral colorway of beige and dark brown.

Outside the home is just as impressive, with manicured lawns, immaculate stone pavements, and plenty of trees and greenery.

All in all, Jennifer's palatial home has a whopping 16 different rooms and five fireplaces!

