Morning Show, Kristen Stewart and Jennifer Hudson among SAG Award surprises SAG Awards take place on February 27, 2022

The 2022 SAG Awards nominations have included major snubs and surprises and will see Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon go head to head for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series.

The two both star in Apple TV+'s drama The Morning Show, and Jennifer won the gong in 2020; it was her first SAG Award win for an individual performance. Elsewhere, the guild - made up of working actors in the industry - snubbed Kristen Stewart and Spencer entirely.

The actress missed out on a spot in Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role.

Jessica Chastain, Olivia Colman, Lady Gaga, Jennifer Hudson and Nicole Kidman took the five spots.

Jennifer Hudson's name has been mentioned in the awards race since Respect, a biopic on the late great Aretha Franklin, debuted earlier in 2021, although her potential has ebbed and flowed.

The studios push to get her name back into the conversation, including a recent appearance in The Hollywood Reporter's actress roundtable, has worked, and the actress and singer - who found fame on American Idol - is a favorite of the Academy's already, having won Best supporting actress for her work in Dreamgirls in 2006.

Jennifer won best supporting actress in 2006

Ariana Debose and Will Smith both continue their push for a potential nod at the Oscars, with Ariana picking up a nomination here for West Side Story, although the film - which won three Golden Globes on Sunday - missed any other nominations including Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture which went to Belfast, CODA, Don’t Look Up, House of Gucci, and King Richard.

Will, who also won the Golden Globe on Sunday, goes up against Javier Bardem, Benedict Cumberbatch, Andrew Garfield and Denzel Washington for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role.

Will won the Golden Globe for King Richard

In TV, The Morning Show will go up against The Handmaid’s Tale, Squid Game, Succession and Yellowstone for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series.

Three Succession stars - Kieran Culkin, Jeremy Strong and Brian Cox - vye for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series.

SAG Awards take place on February 27, 2022

FILM

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

Belfast

CODA

Don’t Look Up

House of Gucci

King Richard

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Javier Bardem

Benedict Cumberbatch

Andrew Garfield

Will Smith

Denzel Washington

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Jessica Chastain

Olivia Colman

Lady Gaga

Jennifer Hudson

Nicole Kidman

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Ben Affleck

Bradley Cooper

Troy Kotsur

Jared Leto

Kodi Smit-McPhee

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Caitriona Balfe

Cate Blanchett

Ariana DeBose

Kirsten Dunst

Ruth Negga

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

Black Widow

Dune

The Matrix Resurrections

No Time to Die

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

TELEVISION

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

The Handmaid’s Tale

Morning Show

Squid Game

Succession

Yellowstone

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

The Great

Hacks

The Kominsky Method

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Brian Cox

Billy Crudup

Kieran Culkin

Lee Jung-jae

Jeremy Strong

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston

Jung Ho-Yeon

Elisabeth Moss

Sarah Snook

Reese Withersoon

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Michael Douglas

Brett Goldstein

Steve Martin

Martin Short

Jason Sudeikis

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Elle Fanning

Sandra Oh

Jean Smart

Juno Temple

Hannah Waddingham

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Murry Bartlett

Oscar Isaac

Michael Keaton

Ewan McGregor

Evan Peters

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Jennifer Coolidge

Cynthia Erivo

Margaret Qualley

Jean Smart

Kate Winslet

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series

Cobra Kai

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Loki

Mare of Easttown

Squid Game

