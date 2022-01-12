Morning Show, Kristen Stewart and Jennifer Hudson among SAG Award surprises

Rebecca Lewis
Morning Show, Succession, House of Gucci vie for the 2022 SAG Awards, as Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon go head to head
The 2022 SAG Awards nominations have included major snubs and surprises and will see Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon go head to head for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series.
The two both star in Apple TV+'s drama The Morning Show, and Jennifer won the gong in 2020; it was her first SAG Award win for an individual performance. Elsewhere, the guild - made up of working actors in the industry - snubbed Kristen Stewart and Spencer entirely.
The actress missed out on a spot in Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role.
Jessica Chastain, Olivia Colman, Lady Gaga, Jennifer Hudson and Nicole Kidman took the five spots.
Jennifer Hudson's name has been mentioned in the awards race since Respect, a biopic on the late great Aretha Franklin, debuted earlier in 2021, although her potential has ebbed and flowed.
The studios push to get her name back into the conversation, including a recent appearance in The Hollywood Reporter's actress roundtable, has worked, and the actress and singer - who found fame on American Idol - is a favorite of the Academy's already, having won Best supporting actress for her work in Dreamgirls in 2006.
Jennifer won best supporting actress in 2006
Ariana Debose and Will Smith both continue their push for a potential nod at the Oscars, with Ariana picking up a nomination here for West Side Story, although the film - which won three Golden Globes on Sunday - missed any other nominations including Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture which went to Belfast, CODA, Don’t Look Up, House of Gucci, and King Richard.
Will, who also won the Golden Globe on Sunday, goes up against Javier Bardem, Benedict Cumberbatch, Andrew Garfield and Denzel Washington for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role.
Will won the Golden Globe for King Richard
In TV, The Morning Show will go up against The Handmaid’s Tale, Squid Game, Succession and Yellowstone for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series.
Three Succession stars - Kieran Culkin, Jeremy Strong and Brian Cox - vye for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series.
SAG Awards take place on February 27, 2022
FILM
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Belfast
CODA
Don’t Look Up
House of Gucci
King Richard
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Javier Bardem
Benedict Cumberbatch
Andrew Garfield
Will Smith
Denzel Washington
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Jessica Chastain
Olivia Colman
Lady Gaga
Jennifer Hudson
Nicole Kidman
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Ben Affleck
Bradley Cooper
Troy Kotsur
Jared Leto
Kodi Smit-McPhee
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Caitriona Balfe
Cate Blanchett
Ariana DeBose
Kirsten Dunst
Ruth Negga
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
Black Widow
Dune
The Matrix Resurrections
No Time to Die
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
TELEVISION
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
The Handmaid’s Tale
Morning Show
Squid Game
Succession
Yellowstone
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
The Great
Hacks
The Kominsky Method
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Brian Cox
Billy Crudup
Kieran Culkin
Lee Jung-jae
Jeremy Strong
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Jennifer Aniston
Jung Ho-Yeon
Elisabeth Moss
Sarah Snook
Reese Withersoon
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Michael Douglas
Brett Goldstein
Steve Martin
Martin Short
Jason Sudeikis
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Elle Fanning
Sandra Oh
Jean Smart
Juno Temple
Hannah Waddingham
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Murry Bartlett
Oscar Isaac
Michael Keaton
Ewan McGregor
Evan Peters
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Jennifer Coolidge
Cynthia Erivo
Margaret Qualley
Jean Smart
Kate Winslet
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series
Cobra Kai
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
Loki
Mare of Easttown
Squid Game
