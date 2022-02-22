Jennifer Hudson shares heartwarming pictures of son after star-studded weekend trip

Jenifer Hudson is going all out for her latest outing with her son, David Daniel. The star teased she had big plans ahead of the weekend, and she certainly proved it.

MORE: Jennifer Hudson looks phenomenal in white jumpsuit during performance

The songstress first shared a picture hinting at a fun weekend ahead, where she posed with her son and his friends, who she affectionately referred to as "my boys."

As fans expressed shock over how tall the 12-year-old had gotten, Jennifer proclaimed herself "MamaHud" and was certainly mom goals as she shared all the fun she took on for the weekend.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jennifer falls in love with an Aretha Franklin mural, who she portrayed in a recent biopic

MORE: Jennifer Hudson stuns in strapless dress and incredible jewels

The Aretha star called the fun weekend "Camp David'' in honor of her son, and it included attending NBA's All Star Weekend in Cleveland and even the kids getting to meet the great Shaquille O'Neal himself.

The singer shared various pictures with her rarely seen son and all his friends, who she took on as her own. She captioned a series of pictures of the weekend with: "I took all my children and we got up out of there and I'm so glad we did! We love basketball! I can't post them all but so many great memories will never forget!"

Jennifer and her twelve-year-old son David

Friends and fans of the mom commended her for planning such a fun weekend, writing: "You are the best Mom and Auntie evah!!!" and: "I know they're all so happy," as well as: "Thanks for sharing so much fun with all of us."

MORE: Jennifer Hudson poses up a storm inside $3million mansion

MORE: Jennifer Hudson's long-awaited career news baffles fans

Jennifer expressed how meaningful the weekend was for her in a series of heartfelt captions. In one of the pictures of her and David, she wrote: "I’m a boy mom and proud of it!"

Jennifer with her boys and Shaq

In another series of images, which also featured pictures with Dave Chappelle and Lebron James, she affectionately said: "There's nothing like seeing life [through] your child's eyes and watching their dreams come to life. Thank [you] to the whole @NBA for making all my boy's dreams come true. It's all about the basketball for the babies but for me, it's all about the babies and what my kid is into, I'm into!"

David Daniel is the former American Idol contestant's son with fellow reality tv contestant David Otunga. They became engaged in 2008 and split up in 2017.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.