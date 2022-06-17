9-1-1: Lone Star fans pay tribute following death of teen actor Tyler Sanders The young actor was just 18

Teen actor Tyler Sanders, best known for his role in 9-1-1: Lone Star, has passed away at the age of 18.

The teen star died at home in Los Angeles on Thursday 16 July 2022 and at this moment, his cause of death is not known. According to reports, an investigation into the circumstances which led to his untimely death will be conducted in the following days.

“Tyler was a talented actor with a bright future. He comes from a wonderful family and we ask that you respect their privacy at this time,” his rep Pedro Tapia told Deadline. “The cause of death is unknown and currently being investigated.”

Tyler played a character called Brian in the season three episode Impulse Control, which aired earlier this year. Aside from his role on the FOX drama, Taylor has also had guest roles on ABC series The Rookie alongside Nathan Fillion, as well as AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead and Amazon Prime Video’s Just Add Magic. His portrayal of Leo in the spinoff series, Just Add Magic: Mystery City earned him an Emmy nomination last year.

Fans have been paying tribute on Tyler's most recent Instagram post

Following the tragic news of his death, fans have taken to his most recent Instagram post to pay tribute. In the comment section of the photo, which was shared five days ago and shows the teenager dressed in a Navy suit on the balcony of a cabin in the Colorado mountains, one wrote: “Rip young soul..... My condolences to your family and friends.”

Another message read: “So sad, gone too soon and way too young to die. Rest easy buddy. I thoroughly enjoyed watching you on 9-1-1:Lone Star.”

A third added: “R.I.P. Tyler. Soo young and full of life,” and many more offered their condolences.

