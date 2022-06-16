Love Island week two review: The bombshells work their magic Are you enjoying the series so far?

Love Island is officially back. While it's been almost two weeks since series eight first aired, it's safe to say that the nation's favourite reality show has only really just begun.

Any dedicated Love Island fan will know that week one is always the worst. With next to no drama in the villa, your Twitter feed fills with comparisons to previous seasons along with claims that the islanders will never be as entertaining as contestants gone by.

WATCH: Love Island: Gemma calls Luca by Jacques' name in awkward moment

In some cases, this is true. No female islander can quite live up to season five's iconic Maura Higgins, and as hard as Remi may try, his rapping will never lift the mood like Chris Hughes' did in series three.

But, in true Love Island fashion, just as viewers start to convince themselves that this year's season will never be as good as the last, the bombshells cause havoc in the villa and tensions start to rise.

While week one was mainly dominated by Gemma Owen content, Ekin-Su certainly seems to have stolen the show.

Her antics have landed her a spot in the Love Island troublemaker hall of fame alongside season seven's Toby Aromolaran and series four star Megan Barton Hanson, who were both considered the 'players' of their series - and we are here for it.

Gemma called Luca by her ex's name

So, what are some of the most memorable moments of the week so far? Considering we are only four days in, we know that the best is yet to come. However, there have definitely been some noteworthy interactions in the last few episodes.

First and foremost, let's discuss the introduction of Gemma's ex-boyfriend Jacques into the villa. The 23-year-old had his ex's jaw on the floor when she realised that it was her former flame that had walked through the villa doors.

Jacques wasted no time getting to know the other girls in the villa and took Ekin-Su for a chat by the fire pit, giving Davide a chance to prove to viewers that he does have a sense of humour. While the pair were getting to know one another, the 'Italian Stallion' delivered drinks and snacks to the fire pit which sent viewers into hysterics as they compared him to Regina's mum in Mean Girls.

Ekin-Su and Jay flirted over their lunch date

Davide managed to coax Ekin-Su back into his arms by the end of the episode, however, when the two shared a very intense smooch while relaxing on the garden sofas, leaving viewers in shock.

If you thought that moment was one of the most cringe-worthy in the series so far, then think again! Who could forget Gemma's unfortunate mishap when she accidentally referred to Luca by her ex's name in front of the other islanders. To make matters worse, Luca spotted her walking out of the villa alongside Jacques following the awkward moment.

Will Ekin-Su's head be turned?

While the fishmonger admitted that he was "fuming" about it, he soon forgave Gemma - but something tells me this isn't the last of the drama when it comes to those three…

Meanwhile, who could forget newcomer Jay's tense interaction with Jacques upon entering the villa? After learning that Jacques plays rugby for a living, the 28-year-old questioned whether he was "a bit small" for that profession, to which Jacques responded: "Oh really? If you run at me I'll flatten you, so…"

Another moment that caught the attention of viewers was Ekin-Su's lunch date with Jay. After making the new islander spaghetti for his main course, the two proceeded to share a strand of pasta in the style of Disney's Lady and the Tramp.

Dami and Amber are going strong

It seems Ekin-Su has come a long way from crying in the beach hut after Davide neglected to make her an oat milk coffee in the morning. As for the 'Italian Stallion', he was left rather rattled as he watched the romantic scene from the balcony.

Meanwhile, Amber and Dami's unproblematic romance is the wholesome content we never knew we needed. While Jay may have tried his best to turn Amber's head during their lunch date, we have a feeling he's better off trying his luck elsewhere.

