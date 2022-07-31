Where are the previous Love Island winners now? Are any of the couples still together?

From Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham to Cara De la Hoyde and Nathan Massey, Love Island has produced some memorable and deserving winners. But where are they now?

With the 2022 season's final looming, read on to find out what the previous winners are up to now and if they stayed together after walking out of the villa doors.

Love Island talent show: Best performances from over the years

Jessica Hayes and Max Morley - Series 1

Jessica and Max were crowned the winners of Love Island's rebooted series in 2015, which followed a celebrity version that initially aired back in 2005.

Unfortunately, Jessica and Max went their separate ways shortly after exiting the villa, splitting up just six weeks after the show ended.

Jess is enjoying a new romance

Jess is now a social media influencer and has found love with a new mystery man after splitting from her fiancée last year. Jess shares one son, Presley, with her former fiancée Dan Lawry.

Meanwhile, since leaving the show, Max has welcomed a baby boy of his own, revealing the news in March this year. He is a former cricket player who is thought to be working in recruitment now.

Max has one son and is thought to be working in recruitment

Cara De La Hoyde and Nathan Massey – Series 2

Cara and Nathan coupled up on day one of 2016's series and went on to win the show - as well as the hearts of the nation.

While the couple split up for a short while after leaving the villa, they soon rekindled their romance after discovering that Cara was pregnant.

The couple welcomed their first son, Freddie, in 2017, before tying the knot in 2019. They went on to welcome a baby girl named Delilah in 2020.

Prior to entering the villa, Cara was a circus performer for Cirque Le Soir but now boasts one million followers on Instagram and is also the co-owner of children's clothing company Embroidery By FJ. Meanwhile, Nathan refers to himself as a "full-time dad" on his Instagram account, which has attracted over 700k followers.

The couple share two children

Kem Cetinay and Amber Davies – Series 3

It didn't take long for Kem and Amber to couple up in series three of the show, however, they soon went their separate ways after leaving the villa.

Both have gone on to enjoy very successful showbiz careers, with Kem enjoying a stint on Dancing on Ice in 2018 before going on to appear as a showbiz reporter for This Morning. He is also a menswear ambassador for Primark.

Kem is a menswear ambassador for Primark

Meanwhile, Amber has taken her talents to the stage and landed a lead role in Dolly Parton's West End musical 9 To 5 in 2020. She also starred in the stage musical Bring It On.

Amber is a theatre star

Jack Fincham and Dani Dyer – Series 4

While Jack and Dani appeared to be a match made in heaven when they first coupled up on day one of series four, they went their separate ways just six months after being crowned 2018's champions.

After her split with Jack, Dani rekindled a romance with her ex-boyfriend Sammy Kimmence, and the pair welcomed a baby boy named Santiago back in 2021. However, Dani split from Sammy after he was sent to jail for fraud.

Jack shares a daughter with Casey Ranger

The 25-year-old is now dating Jarrod Bowen and is enjoying a successful showbiz career, having made cameos in EastEnders, as well as co-hosting a podcast, Sorted with the Dyers, with her dad, Danny Dyer.

Meanwhile, Jack has also welcomed a child into the world, a baby girl named Blossom, after a brief romance with Casey Ranger. In 2021, Jack announced that he was dating TOWIE star Frankie Sims, but the pair split shortly after.

Dani gave birth to a baby boy in 2021

Amber Gill and Greg O'Shea – Series five

Fans of the show rejoiced when Greg joined with just two weeks until the final and swept a heartbroken Amber off of her feet. However, it was not meant to be as the couple parted shortly after leaving the villa.

Amber is a social media influencer

Since then, Amber has enjoyed a successful career as a social media influencer, while Greg went back to his rugby career in Ireland.

Greg is focusing on his rugby career

Paige Turley and Finn Tapp – Series 6

Since being crowned the winners of the winter version of Love Island, Paige and Finn have stayed together! The pair even moved into a Manchester apartment together back in 2020 and have been going strong ever since.

Paige sought to expand her music career after leaving the villa and released the song Movin' Too Fast back in 2020.

Prior to joining the show, Finn was a semi-professional footballer but seems to be focusing on his career as an influencer for the time being with over one million Instagram followers.

Paige and Finn live together

Liam Reardon and Millie Court – Series 7

Despite having a slight wobble when Liam stayed at Casa Amor, the pair decided to stay together and came out of the villa as season seven's winners last year.

The couple are still going strong and moved into an Essex home together in November 2021.

Liam was a bricklayer before going onto Love Island and last year expressed plans to go into the property business. Meanwhile, Millie landed a deal with ASOS after leaving the villa and has since released her own clothing collection with the brand. She also boasts almost two million followers on Instagram.

Millie and Liam are still going strong

