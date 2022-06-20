Virgin River star talks downside of 'demanding' role on Netflix show Season four of the drama lands in July

Virgin River fans are counting down the days until the fourth season finally lands on Netflix next month.

The show, which stars Alexandra Breckenridge and Martin Henderson as its lead characters, has won TV viewers over in recent years thanks to its mix of drama and light-heartedness. However, despite its easy-going nature, it seems one aspect can be "exhausting", according to one star.

Tim Matheson, who is known and adored for portraying the part of Doc in Virgin River, has shared his insight on working on the series as both an actor and a director, the latter of which he described as "demanding".

During his appearance on the podcast Chatting With B, Tim admitted that he preferred the acting side of his role due to the demands that directing brings.

Tim explained: "I love being an actor on a show that tells an interesting story and being a director is much more demanding and time-consuming."

Tim Matheson as Doc

He continued: "Because you're choosing everything that goes into production, the wardrobe, the locations, the script and any alterations to the script, everything is focused on the director.

"I know on Virgin River I directed four different episodes and it was exhausting because I had to act as well as prep it, shoot it, then edit it and it was very demanding."

The actor has also directed on the series

Meanwhile, fans are already beginning to feel excitement and anticipation about what could happen in the new episodes, and a new photo of Doc himself sparked a strong reaction recently.

The show's official Instagram shared a brand new photo of Tim's beloved character looking in good health and enjoying a spot of fishing this week, prompting many to ask if a trailer could be on the way. We'll keep you posted…

Virgin River series four lands on Netflix on 20 July.

