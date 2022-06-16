Alexandra Breckenridge reveals health update with fans ahead of new season The Virgin River fans shared a photo on her Instagram Stories

Virgin River actress Alexandra Breckenridge has revealed an update to her fans about her recent health struggle.

The star, who is known and adored for her role as Mel Monroe on the Netflix drama, shared a photo on her Instagram Stories on Wednesday of a red mark on her neck.

WATCH: Virgin River's Alexandra Breckenridge reveals 'pain' she suffered on set of show

The This Is Us star, who is often candid with her fans on social media, captioned the photo: "Day 3? Still red but not as bad or itchy." The actress didn't divulge what the issue was in the post but it didn't stop her from enjoying the rest of her day, as Alexandra then posted a series of images of a gorgeous looking lunch and cocktail.

Alexandra has been busy in recent months filming scenes for the upcoming fourth season of Virgin River as well as the final season of NBC's This Is Us.

Alexandra often updates her fans on social media

The aforementioned show, which is due to return for season four on Netflix next month, recently shared some official photographs ahead of its release, but fans were left confused after noticing one character was absent.

The photos in question, shared by the streaming giant, saw many familiar faces appear including Alexandra and her co-star Martin Henderson, who plays Jack Sheridan, but fans have been questioning whether Charmaine, played by Lauren Hammersley, had been written out of the script due to her being "missing" from the photos.

One person said on Reddit: "I don't see Charmaine in these pictures - can either be good or bad (hopefully they give her a good exit)." A second also spotted her absence, writing: "I didn't see Charmaine!"

Alexandra will be back on screens as Mel Monroe next month

A third wrote: "No Charmaine and more importantly no Todd! I think Charmaine is in season four [but] hopefully less screen time."

The synopsis for series four reads: "Despite not knowing whether her baby belongs to her deceased husband, Mark, or Jack, Mel begins Season 4 with a sense of optimism. For years she yearned to be a mother and her dream is one step closer to reality."

"While Jack is supportive and excited, the question of paternity continues to gnaw at him."

Virgin River will land on Netflix on Wednesday 20 July.

