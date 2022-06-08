Virgin River fans are seriously confused by missing character in new season Did you notice this?

Virgin River fans are eagerly awaiting season four to land on Netflix – but it seems a first look glimpse of the new episodes have already sparked some confusion.

Taking to social media, many commented on how they hadn't seen Charmaine, played by Lauren Hammersley) in some images from the new series.

The photos in question, shared by Netflix, saw many familiar faces appear including lead actors Martin Henderson, who plays Jack Sheridan, and Alexandra Breckenridge, who plays Mel Monroe. But, fans have been questioning whether Charmaine had been written out of the script due to her being "missing" from the photos.

One person said on Reddit: "I don't see Charmaine in these pictures - can either be good or bad (hopefully they give her a good exit)." A second also spotted her absence, writing: "I didn't see Charmaine!"

Season four of Virgin River lands next month

A third wrote: "No Charmaine and more importantly no Todd! I think Charmaine is in season four [but] hopefully less screen time." In the show, Charmaine is the ex-partner of Jack, who is now involved with Mel. Previously, there was question of whether Charmaine, who is pregnant, was expecting Jack's child, but it's since been clarified that he is not the father.

Meanwhile, Mel has her own pregnancy storyline in the new series. The synopsis reads: "Despite not knowing whether her baby belongs to her deceased husband, Mark, or Jack, Mel begins Season 4 with a sense of optimism.

Are you looking forward to the new series?

"For years she yearned to be a mother and her dream is one step closer to reality."

"While Jack is supportive and excited, the question of paternity continues to gnaw at him," it continues. "Complicating matters is the arrival of a handsome new doctor, who's in the market to start a family of his own."

Virgin River will land on Netflix on Wednesday 20 July.

