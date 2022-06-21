Dick and Angel Strawbridge reveal staff concern they faced at French Chateau The couple are beloved for their programme, Escape to the Chateau

Escape to the Chateau stars Dick and Angel Strawbridge have managed to create a fantastic family home since moving into Château de la Motte-Husson in 2015.

MORE: Dick Strawbridge shares rare photos with eldest son - and fans go crazy

And not only is it their home they share with their two young children, Arthur and Dorothy, it also serves as their business venture. But it seems the couple have certainly faced their share setbacks through the many years of hard work.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Dick and Angel Strawbridge share their Chateau's roof renovation

Opening up in a candid video which was previously shared to their website, Angel and Dick revealed that they faced struggles regarding staff when they first opened their Chateau to those wishing to marry there.

The first guest to tie the knot at their abode was a client of Angel's, but Dick was quick to warn them that, at the time, they did not having wedding contractors in place.

"As the wedding started to ramp up it did cause a concern that we didn't have any staff," Angel explained candidly, adding: "And we scrabbled around a little bit, yes we scrabbled a bit to be fair."

MORE: Dick Strawbridge shares sweet tribute to eldest rarely-seen daughter

MORE: Dick and Angel Strawbridge inundated with fan messages after announcement

Dick and Angel moved to their Chateau in 2015

Dick continued: "We didn't have a team that knew what was happening, the only people who knew what was happening were us and we were working really hard.

"By the time we got to Charlotte and Richard's wedding we had the cameras back because the first series had gone out and people actually watched Escape to the Chateau which we didn't know because we were prepared to set up a business without the television."

He added further: "We were running around ragged and working 20-hour days."

The family have been renovating their home ever since

Meanwhile, despite the coronavirus pandemic putting weddings on hold, the couple seem to be very much back in business following the easing of travel restrictions.

Posting on their official Instagram account back in April, they shared a snap of the exterior of one of the chateau's outbuildings suitably decorated for the big day with bouquets and balloons.

"This weekend, Dick and Angel will be hosting their first wedding in almost three years and The Chateau will finally be back to doing what it does best," the post's caption read.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.